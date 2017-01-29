Rolex Kentucky Prize Money Boosted to $400,000

Equestrian Events, Inc., the producing company for the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event, has just announced that prize money for the 2017 event has been raised to $400,000 up from $350,000 in 2016. The winner’s portion of this purse will be $130,000, making it the richest CCI4* event in the world.

“For more than 35 years, the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event has been an important event on the international equestrian calendar,” Lee Carter, Executive Director of Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI) said in a press release today. “We want to keep it there and continue to bring the world to Kentucky. Thanks to the loyalty of our partners, sponsors, but most of all tens of thousands of fans and spectators who travel in to enjoy equestrian sport at its best, we are able to expand our support and promote the sport of Eventing.”

The $400,000 up for grabs this year is also in addition to the $350,000 that is awarded to the Rolex Grand Slam winner should they consecutively win Rolex, Badminton and Burghley. To date, just two riders have won this coveted prize, including Michael Jung in 2016.

We look forward to seeing all of you at the “Best Weekend All Year” in Lexington this April, and we’ll be bringing you more updates on Rolex as it gets even closer. To buy your tickets, click here.