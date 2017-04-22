Saturday Links from Tipperary

I hope everyone in Eventing Nation is ready for a thrilling next few weeks. This is one of the most exciting times of the year, I think. The obvious reason being that the Best Weekend All Year is just a short seven days away at this point (but who’s counting?) Then once it’s over and you’re having full on Rolex withdrawal, don’t worry – Badminton is just around the corner with your next four-star fix! So buckle up, EN, it’s time to go eventing!

U.S. Weekend Action:

Longleaf Pine H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Plantation Field April H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Sporting Days Farm H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

River Glen Spring H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Holly Hill Spring H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Saturday Links:

2017 Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event to Premiere “Champions Live!” Event

First-Person Perspectives from the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event Presented by Land Rover

Getting Ready for Rolex: By the Numbers – A Look at Conditioning and Prep-Work

‘Will only date four-star eventers’ — and other online dating profile blunders

What’s Behind Shipping Horses Overseas for Competition?

University of Kentucky Finishes First at FENCE Horse Trials

ICYMI: Allison Springer’s Top Mount Arthur Retires Due to Heart Condition

Saturday Video:

Can Micheal Jung and Fischerrocana FST make it three for three? We’ll find out soon enough! In the meantime, let’s take a look back at their foot-perfect XC run from last year: