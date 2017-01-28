Sport Horse Nation Spotlight: Amateur Approved! Five Irish Gems

In the market for a new four-legged partner? You may find your unicorn on our sister site, Sport Horse Nation. To help with the search, we’re going to feature a selection of current listings here on EN each week.

The Irish Sport Horse is known not only for its athletic ability but its exceptional temperament as well. This week we’re featuring four Irish lads and a lass suitable for the adult amateur or young rider. We’ve included the ad copy provided; click the links for videos, pricing and contact information.

OUTSTANDING ATHLETE! – Prelim/1* Eventer

Kleary’s Foolish Heart – Registered Irish Draught Sport Horse by Jack of Hearts, 16 h. 10 yr old, mare. Kid and Amateur approved. This lovely, well-bred, athletic mare has taken her current amateur rider from wimpy novice to confident FEI 1 star level. Flo, as her friends call her, also has wins in the jumper ring at the 1.15 and 1.20 levels. Very capable and well educated in dressage with many prelim scores in low 30′s, & training level in the 20’s. This is the horse you want on show jump day. She never hits a rail and will go out of her way to leave the poles up. Flo is a straightforward ride, and has an auto change. Safe and forgiving is her middle name. Sound, fit, and ready to compete now. Many top ribbons at prelim. Located in California.

Amateur’s Dream: Pax Intermediate 17.1 Gelding

Pax, 2000 17.1 Irish Sport Horse Gelding. Pax has evented through Intermediate/CCI* in England and since being imported to the USA he has taken junior rider up to prelim and spent a few years doing pure dressage. He has 3 lovely gaits and a nice jump. He is very well-schooled on the flat; knows all the lateral work and does them with ease. He has won first level test and will keep moving up the levels this winter. Hacks out alone or with other horses, he loves to work and have a job. Pax is looking to step down a level in jumping and would be best suited as a low level jumping horse (prefer to stay under 3’) or pure dressage horse. He would make a fantastic adult amateur horse who is looking for a lovely looking easy going horse to enjoy for many years. He is easy to do in all ways loads, clips, stands for the vet and farrier. Pax is a very special horse and looking for a great home. Located in Cumming, Iowa until 2/15/17 and then will be located in Aiken, SC starting 2/16/17

Amateur’s Lower Level Dream

Fernhill Thriller is a 16.2 2007 Irish Sport Horse that was imported in 2013. Been there, done that type of horse. Foxhunted and competed dressage while still in Ireland. Many eventing miles here in the US with both a professional as well as junior. Amateur friendly, best suited for dressage, jumping or eventing. Bathes, clips, hauls. Experience trail riding. Super fancy with exceptional brain. May consider a full on property lease. Located in Colorado.

Winning Prelim/Intermediate Horse

The Green Machine, “Ronnie” is a 8 year old 16 hand Irish Sport Horse cross gelding. He won his last outing at Intermediate and has placed through the CCI*/CIC** level. Ronnie is a lovely mover who always scores well on the flat. He is a very safe out on cross country and a tidy jumper in stadium. He would make an ideal YR/AA horse for someone looking to move up the levels on a great confidence building horse. Located in Washington.

Fancy Irish Bred Event Horse

Fancy, talented Irish bred event horse. Successfully competing novice and schooling training level. Uphill build, scopey catty jumper, sound barefoot. Talented horse ideal for a young rider with big dreams to produce up the levels. Super fun to ride, smart and athletic. Located in Kentucky.

