Sunday Links from One K Helmets

Happy New Year EN! There were some highs and lows to 2016, but one die-hard eventing combination decided to end it with a thrilling bang: Abby and her OTTB Hugo earned their C-1 United States Pony Club rating on the very last day of the year! The muck, the cold, and the holiday hustle were no match for a dedicated Pony Clubber, and it’s downright uplifting to see a pair take the next step in their goals. Congrats to Abby and her posse!

Sunday Links:

No College Football on New Years Day 2017, Partly Because of Some Horses in 1893

Happy Birthday Nick Skelton! (AKA: Another reason to crack open the champagne)

and on a semi-related note:

‘Big Star’ Frozen Semen Now Available in the USA

Knighthood and Honors for Rio Equestrian Stars in New Year List

Horse Vets and Advocates Recognized for Their Equine Efforts

Watch CNN’s Full Recap of the 2016 Global Champions Tour and League

New Years Day Video:

I’m not even going to pretend to apologize or pretend like I didn’t watch this entire thing. (Also, YouTube asked me to tell them how old I was when I clicked on it, and I felt deeply judged. IT’S NOT IMPORTANT HOW OLD I AM, YOUTUBE.) And I need a Gold Valegro. Amen.