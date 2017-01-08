Sunday Links Presented by One K Helmets

It is -20 degrees in many parts of Utah and six or more inches of snow accumulated throughout the night last night, but that didn’t stop die hard eventers from showing up for the Wasatch Range Eventing Association Annual Banquet last night to celebrate an amazing 2016.

Subzero temps and dangerous roadways are no more a obstacle to us than sharing our XC venues with ropers and whatever random species of livestock they’re practicing on that week. We’ll get the job done and enjoy doing it. The WREA has been a vital partner to both schooling and recognized eventing in our state, and Utah would not have the burgeoning sport that we do if not for their leadership. It was a wonderful night to celebrate the accomplishments of so many hard working equestrians!

