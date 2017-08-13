Sunday Video: A Day In The Life of Phillip Dutton

Ever wonder what the day looks like for a top professional competing at a four-star? Now’s your chance to find out! Noelle Floyd followed along with Phillip Dutton for day one of dressage at the Kentucky Three-Day Event.

It’s already all hands on deck for a rider at an event of this caliber, but Phillip is in overdrive at Kentucky, balancing competing, coaching and meet & greets. Of course, he handles it all in stride, we all remember he went on to win the Rolex/USEF National CCI4* Championship as the highest-placed American. Tune in to find out what a day in the life of Phillip Dutton is like.