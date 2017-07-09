Sunday Video: A Gun-Wielding Michael Jung Wins Albführen Games

Michael Jung never ceases to amaze us, but this time he’s done it in the weirdest way possible. Over the weekend he posted to his Facebook page that he won the 2017 Albführen Games. Described by their translated website as a “Jump ‘n’ Drive,” the Games look to be a is a three-phased competition including show jumping, shooting and driving phases. Talk about insanity in the middle!

Full disclosure: We’re not entirely sure what is going on here, but we’re ready to see this competition at the next big event!

Go Eventing. Go Albführen Games!