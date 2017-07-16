Sunday Video: Pumba vs Chickens and Plastic Bags

Pumba helping with the groceries.

Another potential buyer for Pumba said to me, “so she’s ok with kids and llamas but what does she think of chickens and is she scared of plastic bags?” So I thought, well why would they ask that? Maybe they need her to help with the groceries… (No horses, roosters or people of Papakura were harmed during the making of this video…. incredibly.)

Thank you to the lovely staff of Countdown Papakura, Mcdonald’s Papakura and KFC Papakura and the beautiful people of “Kura” for humouring us when the idiots from Brookby Heights turned up on their doorstep.

Doh De Oh by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100255

Artist: http://incompetech.com/

Circus Tent – Netherworld Shanty by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100769

Artist: http://incompetech.com/

Posted by Brookby Heights International on Friday, July 14, 2017