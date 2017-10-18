Surprise Pau Late Entry! Michael Jung & Sam to Seek Missing 4* Title

They’ve won Badminton, Burghley, Kentucky and Luhmühlen, but there are a couple four-star wins still on the bucket list: Adelaide, which being in Australia is sort of a hassle to get to, and Pau, the French four-star that is fast approaching on Oct. 25-29.

Well, guess who just showed up late to the Pau entry list party!

!!! FLASH INFO !!!

Michael Jung vient de s’engager sur Les 4 Etoiles de Pau :o

Il sera accompagné de l’illustre La… Posted by Les 4 Etoiles de Pau on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Gotta defend that #1 world title! Go get ’em.

We’ve got three U.S. combinations set to tackle Pau 2017: Boyd Martin will return with Lucy Boynton Lie’s Crackerjack, Buck Davidson is competing Carl and Cassie Segal and Sherrie Martin’s Copper Beach, and Allie Knowles will make her overseas debut with Sound Prospect LLC’s Sound Prospect. We also will be following along with American-based Kiwi Joe Meyer, who is riding Theresa and Madison Foote’s Clip Clop.

Much more to come!

