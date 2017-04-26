The Jog Strip is Your Runway: Jog Day Social Media from #RK3DE, Presented by Equithrive

The veterinary inspections at three-day events is always one for the fashion books — because every once in awhile we all like to pretend that we aren’t perpetually covered in slobber and horse hair and can actually apply make-up like a normal person. The first horse inspection is always a fashion show for both horses and riders at Rolex, and here is a round-up from around social media today. And remember, we will be going a social media roundup each day, so be sure to use #RK3DE on your posts so that we can include yours!

Vet Check ✅ Easy longing round this afternoon👌🏼 #fischerrocana #rk3de #lexington #teamjung #eventing #excited A post shared by MichaelJungOfficialNews (@michaeljungofficialnews) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Beautiful Fernhill Classic has passed inspections!!! #coursejog #rk3de @ryan_wood_woodstock_eventing #rolex #roadtorolex #teamprofchoice A post shared by Professional's Choice (@profchoice) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Cooley on Show decided to try and win the Ground Jury over with some kisses 😘 . #rk3de A post shared by U.S. Eventing Association (@useventing) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Passed the jog! Now time to get fancy! #worktherunway #rk3de #leeleestrong A post shared by Kristen Bond (@kbbond) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

All 3 horses passed the first Horse Inspection. Thank you to these two super grooms, Sandra and Jamie for turning out these stunning horses! On to Dressage tomorrow! #rk3de A post shared by Jessica Phoenix (@phoenixequestrianteam) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

#goobiego #rk3de2017 #fitandready #shinypony #dapplesfordaaaaayyyyyysssss A post shared by Ellen Doughty-Hume (@ellendoughtyhume) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Two-time defending champion and two-time Olympic champion Michael Jung relaxes in the sun before the start of the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event Presented by Land Rover. #bestweekendallyear #rk3de A post shared by Classic Communications (@classiccommunications) on Apr 26, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Stunning course here at #rk3de A post shared by Allie Conrad (@allieconradphotography) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Hanging out with California Chrome, thanks to Gloria Callen A post shared by Boyd and Silva Martin (@windurrausa1) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:17am PDT