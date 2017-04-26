The Jog Strip is Your Runway: Jog Day Social Media from #RK3DE, Presented by Equithrive

The veterinary inspections at three-day events is always one for the fashion books — because every once in awhile we all like to pretend that we aren’t perpetually covered in slobber and horse hair and can actually apply make-up like a normal person. The first horse inspection is always a fashion show for both horses and riders at Rolex, and here is a round-up from around social media today. And remember, we will be going a social media roundup each day, so be sure to use #RK3DE on your posts so that we can include yours!

Vet Check ✅ Easy longing round this afternoon👌🏼 #fischerrocana #rk3de #lexington #teamjung #eventing #excited

Cooley on Show decided to try and win the Ground Jury over with some kisses 😘 . #rk3de

Passed the jog! Now time to get fancy! #worktherunway #rk3de #leeleestrong

#goobiego #rk3de2017 #fitandready #shinypony #dapplesfordaaaaayyyyyysssss

Stunning course here at #rk3de

Hanging out with California Chrome, thanks to Gloria Callen

Michael Jung and FischerRocana FST are back with their eye on a third consecutive victory in Kentucky #rk3de

