Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

You guys. You guys. I went a WHOLE day wearing shorts this past weekend. I was at a ground handling clinic taught by Trevor Carter and hosted by Days End Farm Horse Rescue (which was awesome by the way) so I felt comfortable bringing out my blindingly white legs for one of the days. Because, if horse people won’t understand why your legs are so damn pale in June, who will, right? Anyway, I’m pretty sunburnt now.

News From Around the Globe:

William Fox Pitt announced yesterday that his 4* partner Oslo will be retiring from competition. The 15-year-old gelding has a slew of 3* wins to his name, as well as his 4* debut at Pau in 2011. He has been in William’s yard since the age of 4, winning Le Lion as a 6-year-old and coming runner up the next year as a 7-year-old. Unfortunately, he’s proven to not enjoy much soundness as an older horse, so they’ve decided to call it a day and let him enjoy an early retirement. [Oslo Retires]

Fly season, tick season, Lyme season. A fair number of horses are diagnosed with Lyme every year, and there just isn’t a good way to prevent them from ever getting a tick bite, so undoubtedly you’ll come upon it once in your horse owning career. There are proven medical treatments to use, but Horse Nation also found a few holistic supplements that help boost your horse’s immune system while the antibiotics do their work. [Holistic Treatments for Lyme]

He’s 20, he’s a Thoroughbred, and he’s still winning Grand Prix classes. Just another plain brown wrapper he is not, as Panache keeps on kicking when he is usually the oldest, and definitely the only thoroughbred in the competition. He proved age is just a number this past week in Iowa by winning three $20,000 Grand Prix classes and two of the three Welcome Stakes at Mid States Horse Shows. No biggie. [Panache is Peaking at 20 With Grand Prix Win Streak]