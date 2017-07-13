Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

Looking at all the photos of the Area II young riders prepping for their big excursion to Montana really has me reminiscing about my trip to NAJYRC. Initially I thought it would be silly, but I’m so thankful that I did it, and I had SO much fun, and I’m still great friends with the majority of the girls who were on my team, and I loved going around the Kentucky Horse Park with my main man, Nyls. Go Area II, you better kick butt this year!!!

National French Fry Day (A holiday I can get behind)

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Genesee Valley Hunt H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Riga Meadow H.T. [Website]

Maryland at Loch Moy II CIC & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Champagne Run at the Park H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

Aspen Ridge H.T. [Website]

Coconino Summer I H.T. [Website] [Entry Status/Ride Times/Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

If you haven’t fallen in love with Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorke’s Drift, I don’t know what you’ve been doing. The pair finished 9th at the Rio Olympics and then had a brilliant Badminton this spring with an unfortunate run out at the end of the course, but the horse is an unbelievable jumper, and very capable of a 4* dressage test in the 30’s. Unfortunately, Jonty doesn’t own “Art”, and due to his success, there has been understandable interest in purchasing him from other riders. Jonty has launched a campaign to crowd fund the ownership of this horse, so that he can keep the ride and his beloved partner for many competitions to come. [Irish Rider Crowd Funds Rio Horse]

For many young competitors, the chance to contend for top honors on a course such as Rebecca Farm is a dream. Fortunately, for a select few of North America’s elite competitors, these dreams will become a reality in a few short weeks. Celebrating its 16th year, The Event at Rebecca Farm, for the first time ever, will host the 2017 FEI North American Junior/Young Rider Championships, known by many as “The Junior Olympics” of eventing. [Young Riders Begins Next Week!]

Finally, scientific proof that Arabians actually have an excuse for all the extra spooking they enjoy. A study in Brazil has found that Arabian eyeballs are actually much more sensitive to changes in light than other equine eyes. Maybe this is due to their giant eyeball size, or is this why they have eyeballs so big all the time? We shall never know. [Arabian Eyes More Sensitive]

Controversial Video of the Week: The Future of Racehorse Training?

