Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

The jump is lava! The jump is lava!! Don’t you just love baby horses? I jumped my overly enthusiastic four-year-old mare yesterday and I had my working student film all of the jumps that I had an inkling would be “fun looking” but I didn’t get anything near as great as Danica did on this little one!

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Stoneleigh-Burnham Summer H.T. [Website]

Horse Park of New Jersey II H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Hunt Club Farms H.T. [Website] [Entry Status]

Cobblestone Farms H.T. [Website] [Live Scores]

News From Around the Globe:

SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials is doubling the prize money for both CCI3* and CIC3* divisions this year. Not only that, but the winning riders will have the use of a SsangYong Tivoli for a year. The first prize in the CCI3* will be £16,000, making it much the most valuable CCI3* prize in Europe, and the total prize-fund will be more than £50,000. The first prize in the CIC3* will be £5,000 with a total prize-fund of more than £15,000. [Bleinheim Prize Money Doubles]

Trying to teach a horse how to do proper flying changes? Take it from one of the nation’s stars in the Dressage world, Laura Graves. Teaching changes can be really complicated for lots of horses and riders, but it doesn’t have to be. A good set of flying changes is necessary for all sports, and should be taught in a stress free and positive reward environment. [How To Teach Changes Video]

The controversy from Katie Prudent’s interview last week continues. This time, it’s an amateur who takes up the reins and defends herself. “I am not fearful, I am not weak, and though not overly talented, I’m not talentless.” [Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is: An Amateur’s Letter to Katie Prudent]

Check out this incredible video of a blind dressage rider making her way through a PSG test!!

