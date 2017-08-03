Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

In his quest to compete at Blenheim Palace CCI3* with Bolytair B, Dom Schramm has been hard at work creatively fundraising for the trip to the UK. You can purchase a patch for Boly’s cooler and have your name and declaration of support displayed right on Boly’s body, or snag some of this cool team swag! #Boly4Blenheim

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Thursday News and Notes:

Irene Doo is one of those people that you wonder at her incredible energy. She is the volunteer coordinator for the Pine Hill Horse Trials, serves on the USEA Volunteer Committee, has a full time job and competes her own horse, Ace. She is the mastermind behind a series of volunteer training videos that she created for Pine Hill and is now available to all organizers on the USEA website. Click to read more about Irene and her adventures! [USEA Volunteer of the Month]

A recent letter from US Equestrian President Murray Kessler outlines several important announcements for members. One is that beginning September 1, competitors will be required to file a medication report if their horse has received MPA, commonly referred to as Depo-Provera®, within 90 days prior to the start of a competition. There will also be an increase in USEF membership dues and drugs and medication fees at shows, but a new anniversary membership means you will have a 12-month membership no matter what time of year you join. [Read More]

Millbrook Horse Trials this weekend is the final chance for riders to qualify to compete in the Adequan USEA Gold Cup Final at the AEC in Tryon later this month. Here’s what you need to know about the Advanced Gold Cup division. We’re also glad to see Doug Payne will be back in action with Vandiver less than a month after breaking his collarbone! [Fast Facts]

Thursday Video: Here’s a #throwbackthursday for you (and a great way to spend 50 minutes… is it Friday yet?)