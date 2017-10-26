Thursday News & Notes from Nupafeed

Everybody is all fired up about the new FEI rule changes (I am too, don’t worry) but mostly I was pumped that I did a bareback around the farm hack on my OTTB Turkey, who is just six weeks off the track and literally the most perfect ever. The dogs scoot up his butt and birds fly out of the bushes, and he just blinks his eyes and saunters on. I’m thinking of renaming him Mary Poppins. Practically perfect in every way!

National Holiday: National Mule Day

U.S. Weekend Preview:

News From Around the Globe:

The action is heating up in New Zealand this weekend at Takapau’s Arran Station. With over 200 horses in attendance, there will be 13 contesting the Red Snap’r CIC3*, which is the second leg of the ESNZ Eventing Super League. Among those will be Clarke Johnstone and Balmoral Sensation, who were the best of the Kiwis at Rio last year. [Eventing NZ]

It’s a free-for-all questionnaire with Boyd Martin every month at Sidelines Magazine. The series is called “Everything Eventing” and they mean everything. You can submit questions to Boyd for next month, but meanwhile, check out this one! [Everything Eventing with Boyd Martin]

Winter is coming, which means massive social media arguments about blanketing are also on their way. Luckily, we have Biz Stamm from Horse Nation to present us with a little science regarding cold weather management practices, to help clear the air. You can’t argue with facts, folks. [Simply the Science: Blanketing]

Woah baby! NZ’s most popular white racehorse The Opera House has produced her fourth white foal! You almost never see white foals, as they are usually born dark and grey out with time, but The Opera House has her system down pat. Not only are her foals stunning and unique, but they’re great racehorses, selling at yearling sales for over $500,000 and going on to win! [White On!]