Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Nothing’s like a little bit of extra motivation just in time to kick off the new season. Area VI eventer Britt Sabbah returned from Christmas vacation to find a nice surprise in her mail: a ribbon awarded for being the third placed Training Amateur rider in the Area with her Welsh cross pony, Saint Louie. Congratulations to Britt and all of the other Area award winners around the country!

Events Opening This Week:

Ocala Winter II Presented by Brian Cox Farm Team (FL, A-3), Full Gallop Farm February H.T. (SC, A-3), Pine Top Intermediate Horse Trials (GA, A-3)

Events Closing Today:

Stable View Aiken Opener Horse Trials (SC, A-3), Three Lakes January Horse Trials at Caudle Ranch (FL, A-3)

News & Notes:

A heartwarming Christmas pony. We love a good Christmas surprise as much as everyone else, and our friends at Horse & Hound have a collection of 12 such surprises to keep the holiday spirit going. [12 Ponies of Christmas]

Remember when Reddit hosted a Photoshop battle for a photo of a girl and her horse? If you don’t, it’s worth a revisit. Check it out for your daily funny break. [Reddit Held a Photoshop Battle for This Girl]

Weight is an important factor to consider for your horse’s health. The battle against obesity in equines is an ongoing one for horse owners with very easy keepers. Check out this article on The Horse for more insight. [The War Against Obesity]

Tuesday Video:

Looking for some tips on stopping rushing horses? Check out this one from GG Eventing:

https://youtu.be/HRD0FcYRsRY