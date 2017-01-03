Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

What are your solutions to winter boredom, EN? There are plenty to choose from if you’re selective. Whether it’s gridwork, a clinic opportunity, schooling shows, or simply a fun trip away from the indoor arena, there is always something new to try. If you’re looking for some inspiration, you can check out our column, What’s Happening This Winter? to keep up with the latest in your area.

Events Opening This Week:

Rocking Horse Winter II H.T. (FL, A-3), Fresno County Horse Park CIC & H.T. (CA, A-6), Paradise Farm H.T. (SC, A-3)

Events Closing Today:

Poplar Place Farm January H.T. (GA, A-3)

News & Notes:

Courtney Cooper took some time to write a blog reflecting on her experiences in 2016. As we all know too well, eventing is a true sport of highs and lows, and Courtney is looking forward to tackling more highs this coming season. [New Year’s Reflections from Courtney Cooper]

In the latest edition of the USEA podcast, we meet and greet the new USEA President, Carol Kozwolski. Get to know Carol and her vision for the USEA as we look ahead to 2017. [Meet Your New USEA President]

Sad news from Boyd and Silva Martin this week as we learn that Aesthete, a dressage horse owned by Faye Wolfe and ridden by Silva, has passed away at the age of 16.”Stately” was euthanized due to colic this week and will be sadly missed as a staple of Silva’s string. [Remembering Aesthete]

Tuesday Video:

Check out these great winter tips from Cavalor: