Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

The eventing community has been buzzing ever since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted this photo on Instagram over the weekend. Of course, we couldn’t resist asking Will Coleman what “The Rock” is like. “He’s just a great dude and loves horses,” Will told EN. As if we weren’t already huge fans of The Rock, how cool is it to know that one of Hollywood’s biggest stars is just as horse crazy as the rest of us?

We also have to send a special shout out to Will, who is competing two horses at a CCI4* for the first time in his career. “It’s a big deal for us, the owners and my sponsors to have both OBOS O’Reilly and Tight Lines entered at Rolex, and we’re really excited for the week ahead.” Best of luck to Will, Katie, Oboe and Phish!

Events Opening This Week:

Derbyshire Farms H.T. (MI, A-8), Copper Meadows H.T. (CA, A-6), Queeny Park H.T. (MO, A-4), River Glen June H.T. (TN, A-3), Larkin Hill H.T. (NY, A-1), The Middleburg H.T. (VA, A-2), Aspen Farms H.T. (WA, A-7), Roebke’s Run CCI & CIC 2/1* & HT (MN, A-4), Valinor Farm Horse Trials (MA, A-1), Plantation Field June Horse Trials (PA, A-2), Camelot Equestrian Horse Park Horse Trials (CA, A-6)

Events Closing Today:

Jersey Fresh International Three-day Event (NJ, A-2), Winona Horse Trials (OH, A-8), Spokane Sport Horse Farm 2nd Annual Spring H.T. (WA, A-7), Texas Rose Horse Park Summer H.T. (TX, A-5), Woodland Stallion Station H.T. (CA, A-6), Plantation Field May Horse Trials (PA, A-2), Grindstone Mountain Farm H.T. (MA, A-1), Texas Rose Horse Park Summer H.T. (TX, A-5), Virginia CCI/CIC & H.T. (VA, A-2), Galway Downs Spring H.T. (CA, A-6), WindRidge Farm Horse Trials (NC, A-2), Mill Creek Pony Club H.T. at Longview (MO, A-4)

Tuesday News & Notes:

It’s official! Jennie Brannigan will ride Joshua G in the Maryland Hunt Cup this Saturday, April 29 at 4 p.m. EST. Thirteen horses are entered in the 4-mile race, which is considered one of the most prestigious timber races in the country. The EN team is sending our very best wishes to Jennie, trainer Kathy Neilson and owner Armata Stable. You can read much more about Jennie’s foray into timber racing here. Maryland Hunt Cup Field

Today is the last day to enter the 2017 Dubarry Nations Team Challenge #RK3DE Fantasy League! Up for grabs to the winning team owner is a pair of Dubarry boots from our friends at SmartPak, so you’ll definitely want to set yours up. Just select one team of four riders to compete against your friends this weekend. Entries will be locked tonight at 10 p.m.! [Dubarry #RK3DE Fantasy League]

This blog about heart horses really hit home with us. Chronicle of the Horse blogger Meghan Holland talks about her love for a special mare named Pretty Soon. You’ll definitely be holding back (or letting loose) the tears for this one. [The Ones We Love Never Really Leave Us]

Tuesday Video:

Get a taste for cross country action with this look at the Advanced cross country at Belton Park: