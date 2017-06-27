Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

Oh boy! Looks like another eventing dynasty is expanding after Doug & Jessica Payne announced this weekend that they are expecting their first child. Since we already know the gender, the real question is: will he be more into eventing or show jumping? Either way, we’re looking forward to another baby on the scene. Congratulations Doug and Jessica!

Events Opening This Week:

Riga Meadow H.T. (CT, A-1) Genesee Valley Hunt H.T. (NY, A-1) Aspen Ridge H.T. (CO, A-9) The Maryland H.T. at Loch Moy Farm II (MD, A-2) Western Underground, Inc Coconino Summer HT & T/N3D Event (AZ, A-10) Champagne Run at the Park H.T. (KY, A-8)

Events Closing Today:

Area VII Young Rider Benefit H.T. (WA, A-7) Fair Hill International H.T. (MD, A-2) Otter Creek Summer H.T. (WI, A-4) Colorado Horse Park 3 Day Event & H.T. (CO, A-9) Erie Hunt and Saddle Club H.T. (PA, A-2) Stanton Farms H.T. (ID, A-7) WindRidge Farm Summer Horse Trials (NC, A-2) The Summer Event at Woodside (CA, A-6) GMHA Festival of Eventing August Horse Trials (VT, A-1)

News & Notes:

Have you ever wanted to volunteer at an event, but were unsure of the skills you might need? Not to worry, the USEA just introduced a slew of new volunteer resources including helpful checklists and training videos to help you feel ready for the next event near you. [New Volunteer Training Resources Now Available]

It’s the ultimate rags to riches story as World Horse Welfare’s top rehomed rescue horses to make an appearance at the Burghley Horse Trials. The competition is open now to horses or ponies who were previously rescued by the organization. The top six will join a parade at Burghley where the overall winner will be announced. [Top Rehomed Horses to Appear at Burghley and in Horse & Hound]

Horseback riding is both a physical and mental game, and that becomes highlighted when a rider finds herself sidelined by an injury. Paige Cade shares her experience of managing with her training program from the ground, and the mental hardships that involves, after a fall this spring temporarily derailed her dreams. [Playing Catch Up]

Researchers have found crystals that equestrians will find especially valuable. Microscopic protein crystals in their horse’s cartilage that is. These have so far have only been found to exist in horses, and they are believed to be responsible for horse joints to withstand high levels of mechanical stress. [Your Horse’s Cartilage Has Bling]

Tuesday Video:

Ever wanted to see the world from your horse’s perspective? You aren’t the only one. Lexington, Kentucky’s tourism website decided to act on it, and let horses film their newest ad campaign. As if we needed another reason to visit Lexington.