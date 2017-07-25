Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

The phrase “when in doubt, leave it out!” came to mind right after I snapped this photo. Erin saw the spot and Paddy enthusiastically rose to the challenge. I saw this horse win the Advanced at Plantation Field last September and I made a mental note to remember how cool he was, so I was thrilled to see him win big again, this time at his first CCI3*. Go Paddy! Go Eventing!

We all have known a Great Old Man (or Mare), the schoolmaster who carefully carted around countless kids and gave them a leg up in this sport. Many of us have these old men to thank for helping us get started get to a certain level. They dutifully give back to the next generation over and over, here’s to you Great Old Men & Mares! [Great Old Men]

As barefoot horses are often out and about in the summer, it’s important to consider hoof maintenance. Many owners like to keep their horse’s feet au naturale, but there are options to give a little extra love to their hooves that will keep them happy hackers year-round. Slip on boots, glue on boots and pour in pads are all great supplements to your horse’s ordinary hoof care. [Protecting Barefoot Horses During The Summertime]

Horses produce nearly 16 gallons of gastric acid per day – that’s the size of an average car gas tank. But their stomach only has the capacity to hold 2-4 gallons at any given time. Most know that performance horses are at an increased risk of stomach ulcers, and The Horse delves into what part gastric acid plays in that. [What You Need to Know About Equine Stomach Acid]

Tuesday Video: This weekend Laura Graves got the best birthday present ever – a win in the Grand Prix Special at Aachen. She and “Diddy” give us a free dressage lesson that will make you drool: