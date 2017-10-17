Tuesday News & Notes from Cavalor

That feeling when you just jumped double clear around your first CCI2* ⭐️👏🏻 A post shared by U.S. Eventing Association (@useventing) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Still on a Fair Hill high! This is Nita Sanfillippo and Alarmabull who finished 11th in their first CCI2* at Fair Hill on their dressage score. Sunday is always a nail-biter, but it’s so worth it to see accomplishments like this one. All the blood, sweat and tears from the season and months/years leading up all playing a part. Way to go, Nita and all who had success this weekend!

Events Opening This Week: Sporting Days Farm Horse Trials IV (SC, A-3)

Events Closing This Week: Full Gallop Farm November H.T. (SC, A-3) Rocking Horse Fall H.T. (FL, A-3) Galway Downs International Event & H.T. (CA, A-6) Ocala Jockey Club 3-Day International Event (FL, A-3)

A Three-Day Event is a great test of fitness. It takes a lot of preparation to make sure you and horse horse are both prepared, and it can feel overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. The key is to pick your three-day and work backwards at least three months. From there, the USEA gives a few guidelines on how to structure your fitness routine: [Getting Fit for A Three-Day]

Wildfires have devastated northern California and a number of stables in their path. Thankfully, the local horse community stepped up to help. Over 500 horses were evacuated, and in some cases, were evacuated twice as the fires continued to travel. Charities in the area include Veterinary Catastrophic Need Fund at UC Davis, Horse and Livestock Team Emergency Response (HALTER) and California Veterinary Medical Association. [Horse Communities Rally While California Wildfires Range]

When Andy Kocher met Le Conte he was living out of his trailer. He had to trade in three of his own horses to get him, but he credits that horse for his entire career. The horse starting winning, and making it possible for Andy to grow his business. He’s now known for winning many Grand Prix, and it all started with one horse. [Andy Kocher’s Turning Point: “When I Got That Horse, I Had Nothing.”]

Tuesday Video: Have you bought your WEG tickets yet!?! They went on sale yesterday, and word on the street is that they could go fast. Buy yours here.