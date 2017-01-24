Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: How to Train Horses, Kiwi Style

I think we’re all just a tad bit envious of Jock Paget showing off his training techniques for his horses — on the beach, in New Zealand. No big deal, really.

Nevermind that most of the U.S. is currently either locked in ice or drowning in massive rainstorms. Nevermind that most of us don’t have the luxury of quiet beaches to gallop our horses on. It’s fine, Jock. We aren’t jealous at all. We promise.

Don’t worry, if Jock posts an ad for a working student, we’ll let you know. After we apply ourselves, naturally.

