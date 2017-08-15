Tuesday Video from SpectraVet: Lynn Symansky and Donner at Burghley

SpectraVET sponsored rider Lynn Symansky and the Donner Syndicate’s 14-year-old Thoroughbred gelding Donner are one of eight U.S. riders preparing to contest the 2017 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials over Labor Day weekend.

Lynn and Donner have enjoyed a long career together, making their FEI debut as a pair in 2010. They tackled their first CCI4* in 2013, finishing on their dressage score for fifth place at Rolex Kentucky. They have since completed six more CCI4* events including the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Caen.

This will be Lynn and Donner’s second appearance at Burghley. Their first was in 2015 when they finished in 14th place. Take a look back at their clear round on cross country courtesy of Burghley TV.

For more where that came from, click here.

