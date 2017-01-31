Tuesday Video from SpectraVET: Rocking Horse I Prelim Helmet Cam

Rocking Horse Winter I H.T. was a walk in the park for Edith Lee and Prince Halory. It was a warmup outing for the pair, who have successfully competed through the two-star level.

Edee and the 14-year-old Thoroughbred stallion have a long and special partnership. She bought him as a yearling, broke him and brought him up the levels herself. In addition to competing, he is the standing stallion for Wake Robin Farm in Mayer, MN.

Edee has successfully competed Prince’s his offspring in the sport of eventing as well. Among them: Prince’s son Leviathan, who was also at Rocking Horse in the Prelim/Training division.

So happy with Levi and Prince today! They both put in super, fun cross country rounds today!! Best way to start the season!! #adrenalinerush #3dayeventing #eventingsunnyfl #horsesarefitterthanIam #huffandpuff #princehalory #leviathan A photo posted by Edith Lee Eventing (@el.eventing) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Best of luck to Edee and her crew in 2017!

