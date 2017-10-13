USEA East Coast Young Event Horse Champions Crowned at Fair Hill

That’s a wrap on the USEA Young Event Horse East Coast Championships! We have two newly minted champions: 5-year-old Exclusively Cooley and 4-year-old Bea Ready.

Kim Severson’s Exclusively Cooley proved to be the best of the bunch today over fences. A jumping score of 44.1 (out of 50) gave them a two-day result of 86.65%.

Kim found the Irish Sport Horse thanks to Richard Sheane of Cooley Farm. She asked Richard to pick his favorite horse last year at the Goresbridge Go For Gold sale in Ireland, and he put his money on “43” named for his lot number.

“That was his number, he was lot 43, and he didn’t have a name. I kept calling him 43, and he just stuck with it. Unfortunately, that’s his name, and he would like to have a name over a number, but he’s 43. It kinda suits him now at this point.”

“He’s just a nice guy,” she continued. “He’s got a great conformation. He’s a good mover. He’s a good jumper. He’s a nice person. From there, you never know what they’re going to do. You sort of have all these good qualities, so you’re going to have a nice horse one way or another.”

Many thanks to David Frechette for videos of our 5-year-old Champion and Reserve Champion:

Jeanne Shigo and Bob Ferrier’s Ferrie’s Cello went home Reserve Champion. Ridden by Caroline Martin, the Dutch Warmblood (by Cello II) finished just out of the lead on 86.41%.

Caroline’s trip overseas this summer made her introduction to Ferrie’s Chello possible. “When I was overseas with the Karen Stives Grant, I went around looking at some young horses and Leslie Law found him, so I called my friend Jeanne Shigo and her boyfriend Bob Ferrier and said to them ‘I have found the most amazing horse,'” she recalled.

“Luckily enough they agreed to bring him back for me. I picked him up from quarantine on July 4th. It is such a long journey to get here especially to the heat in Florida and he has taken it all in stride”

Kristen Bond’s Bea Ready held her overnight lead and improved on it during today’s jumping competition. The 4-year-old Dutch Warmblood (Cicero Z Van Paemel x Tzora) earned 44.45 points today for her jump and gallop, which gives her a finishing result of 86% for the win.

Matt Flynn sourced “Ciara” for Kristen from Holland earlier this year, and she attributes their success to Matt’s eye for talent.

“She is gorgeous, so I thought she would be pretty competitive,” Kristen said. “Also, Matt has really helped me throughout the years so I thought he deserved to have the recognition because he has helped me along the way.”

Cafe Noir and Beall Spring Shamrock both end with a score of 85.27% after the jumping phase, but Nancy Koch’s Cafe Noir’s jumping score decided him the Reserve Championship title.

Bred by Ashley Brandt, Cafe Noir is a Thoroughbred cross by Concerto Grosso and out of Casey Darling. He earned 46.6 points (out of 50) for his jumping and gallop technique.

That puts Stephanie Ormstron’s Beall Spring Shamrock in third place. Bred in the U.S. by Beall Spring Farm, the Swedish Warmblood (Shakespeare RSP x Sahara) was given a jump sore of 45.9 points to finish the competition with cumulative result of 85.27%.

