USEA Forms Cross Country Safety Task Force

USEA President Diane Pitts has announced the formation of a cross-country safety task force that will “explore obstacle construction and course design” in order to make the sport as safe as possible.
The goal of the task force is to prevent complacency within the sport when looking at the changes made in recent years. In a USEA release, many of the safety-centric changes to the sport are listed, including but not limited to higher qualification criteria, modifications to the one-fall rule, safety studies, and implementation of frangible pins.
USEA CEO Jo Whitehouse will be working directly with the newly formed task force, whose members are:
- Sarah Broussard – Co-Chair of the Task Force
- Jonathan Holling – Co-Chair of the Task Force
- Doug Payne
- Lesley Grant Law
- Jay Hambly
- Malcolm Hook
- Kathleen Becker, DVM, MEng
- Tremaine Cooper
The task force will also be advised by Chef d’Equipe David O’Connor. Feedback is encouraged as this group gets to work on exploring more safety options for the future of the sport. If you’d like to send constructive feedback to the task force, send an email with the subject “Course Design” to [email protected].
To learn more about this task force and its members, visit the USEA.
2 Comments
I simply want to mention I am just new to blogs and seriously savored you’re website. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your website . You actually have impressive articles. Appreciate it for sharing your blog site.
Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.