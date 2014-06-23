USEA Forms Cross Country Safety Task Force

USEA President Diane Pitts has announced the formation of a cross-country safety task force that will “explore obstacle construction and course design” in order to make the sport as safe as possible.

The goal of the task force is to prevent complacency within the sport when looking at the changes made in recent years. In a USEA release, many of the safety-centric changes to the sport are listed, including but not limited to higher qualification criteria, modifications to the one-fall rule, safety studies, and implementation of frangible pins.

USEA CEO Jo Whitehouse will be working directly with the newly formed task force, whose members are:

Sarah Broussard – Co-Chair of the Task Force

Jonathan Holling – Co-Chair of the Task Force

Doug Payne

Lesley Grant Law

Jay Hambly

Malcolm Hook

Kathleen Becker, DVM, MEng

Tremaine Cooper

The task force will also be advised by Chef d’Equipe David O’Connor. Feedback is encouraged as this group gets to work on exploring more safety options for the future of the sport. If you’d like to send constructive feedback to the task force, send an email with the subject “Course Design” to [email protected].

To learn more about this task force and its members, visit the USEA.