USEF Names 2017 Eventing 25 & Eventing 18 Program Participants

The USEF has just released the 2017 Eventing 25 and Eventing 18 Program Participants List! These riders will be invited to participate in training sessions with USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law in California and Ocala.

From the USEF:

Following the post-Rio review, new approaches and definitions to all of the USEF eventing programs are being evaluated and introduced.



The Emerging Athletes Lists are designated as athletes with the potential to evolve into future team candidates. USEF Eventing Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law will provide the Eventing 25 and Eventing 18 athletes with skill instruction and insight in their respective training sessions.

The Eventing 25 athletes will train at Meredyth South in Ocala, Fla., Jan. 9-12, followed by the Eventing 18 athletes, Jan. 16-20. Both groups will train at Tucalota Creek Ranch in Temecula, Calif., Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

Eventing 25

Madeline Backus (Larkspur, Colo.)

Zachary Brandt (Ocala, Fla.)

Jenny Caras (Cartersville, Ga.)

Zoe Crawford (Jamaica Plain, Mass.)

*Cornelia Dorr (Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.)

Jacob Fletcher (North Little Rock, Ark.)

Savannah (Woodge) Fulton (Ocala, Fla.)

Caroline Martin (Miami Beach, Fla.)

Morgan McCue (Malvern, Pa.)

Mackenna Shea (Temecula, Calif.)

*Lizzie Snow (Southern Pines, N.C.)



Eventing 18

Arielle Aharoni (Bedminster, N.J.)

Amanda Beale Clement (Phoenixville, Pa.)

Emma Ciafone (Castle Rock, Colo.)

Jane Cook (Dallas, Texas)

Haley Curry (Canton, Miss.)

Mia Farley (San Clemente, Calif.)

Grace Fulton (Finksburg, Md.)

Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.)

Gigi Hogan (Heath, Texas)

Katie Lichten (Hamilton, Mass.)

Patience O’Neal (Fall City, Wash.)

Makenna Rold (Delano, Minn.)

Arden Stephens (Little Rock, Ark.)

Tayler Stewart (Damascus, Md.)

Madison Temkin (Sebastopol, Calif.)

Megan Traynham (Arbuckle, Calif.)

Cassandra Wallskog (Mequon, Wis.)

*Indicates rider(s) that were talent spotted into the program.

Congrats to all the riders named!

[Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 and Eventing 18 Program Participants Named for 2017]