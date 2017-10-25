Wednesday News & Notes from SmartPak

Sometimes we all need a goofball around to survive the day. Some of those goofballs are in human form, some in dog, and some have the assistance of a goat goofball to lighten the mood.

U.S. Weekend Preview:

Virginia CCI, CIC & H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Chattahoochee Hills H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Ride Times] [Live Scores]

Holly Hill Fall H.T. [Website] [Entry Status] [Live Scores]

Your Wednesday News & Notes:

Andrea Baxter’s got unfinished business at Burghley. After a bit of prize money at Rebecca Farm made a trip across the pond possible, Andrea wanted to tackle the biggest 4* in the world. An unfortunate fall at fence 12 led to an unplanned extended stay and a successful run at Blenheim, one of the toughest 3* in the world. Andrea’s already making plans to tackle Burghley again with Indy 500. [Andrea Baxter and Indy 500]

Rebecca Farm is continuing in their crusade to Halt Cancer at X. They’ll be going live on Facebook on Thursday, October 26 at 10 a.m. MST to announce this year’s 2017 local Halt Cancer at X Grant Recipients (national grants will be announced in a few months) and share a few more survivor stories. [Rebecca Farm on Facebook]

In case you missed it, Florida has added yet another venue to its winter event schedule. The Grand Oaks Resort is pleased to announce Nupafeed USA as their newest Champion Sponsor for the 2018 competition year. Nupafeed will be sponsoring their Winter Horse Festival beginning Saturday, December 9th 2017, which will have both schooling shows and events running through February 2018. [TGO Winter Festival]

Virginia Horse Trials to Host 560 Horses at October CCI & Horse Trials. Virginia Horse Trials (VHT) has once again broken its own record for entries, with 560 horses entered to compete at the October CCI and Horse Trials this week. The competition includes Beginner Novice through Intermediate horse trials as well as international CCI2*, CIC2*, and CCI* levels. VHT will also host the Area II Championships and both Adult Rider and Intercollegiate Team Challenges. [VHT Has Record Entries]

