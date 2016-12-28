Wednesday Video from Kentucky Performance Products: ‘Fairytale of New York’ Equestrian Parody

A parody of The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York (my absolute favorite Christmas song) was created to raise funds for Brooke, an international equine welfare charity. The video, created by the team at Castle Leslie Estate in Ireland, takes us on the journey of 30-year-old Dream Warrior’s long life, the sweet partnership he has with his owner Sammy Leslie and the friends he’s made during retirement on the farm.

Not all horses, donkeys and mules are so lucky to live like royalty at Castle Leslie Estate, and Brooke strives to improve the lives of working equines around the world. Click here to support their mission.

