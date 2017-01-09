Weekend Instagram Roundup: Back in the Game at Ocala Winter I H.T.

The first horse trial of 2017, Ocala Winter I H.T., is in the books! Scrolling through social media it is clear to see how happy all of this year’s eventing trailblazers were to be back out in their element.

We rounded up a few of your Instagram pics from the weekend, but first, we couldn’t resist kicking things off with this Facebook post:

Leslie found someone’s very fancy knickers in the xc warm up!!!! Someone’s having a much more exciting day then us!!!

Posted by Lesley Leslie Grant-Law on Sunday, January 8, 2017

Wow, what a way to start off the season! See full results from the weekend here.

First horse trial of the year! #eventingsunnyfl #ocala #teamllgeventing

the pretty prince #Malachy

I love @hanniesue ! Great time volunteering today at Ocala 1

Another blue ribbon for Princess Maizey today after being super on XC at her second intermediate. #fernhillallure

Go Eventing.

