Weekend Instagram Roundup: Back in the Game at Ocala Winter I H.T.

The first horse trial of 2017, Ocala Winter I H.T., is in the books! Scrolling through social media it is clear to see how happy all of this year’s eventing trailblazers were to be back out in their element.

We rounded up a few of your Instagram pics from the weekend, but first, we couldn’t resist kicking things off with this Facebook post:

Leslie found someone’s very fancy knickers in the xc warm up!!!! Someone’s having a much more exciting day then us!!! Posted by Lesley Leslie Grant-Law on Sunday, January 8, 2017

Wow, what a way to start off the season! See full results from the weekend here.

Beyond happy with my favorite man at his first event of the season #eventersofinstagram #irishsporthorse #eventingsunnyfl A photo posted by Allison Henson (@alihenson802) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Two feet move your body. Four feet move your soul. #eventhorse #eventing #floridahorsepark #ocala #florida #twohearts A photo posted by Madi (@bahstonsox79) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

First horse trial of the year! #eventingsunnyfl #ocala #teamllgeventing A photo posted by Michaela Holmes (@mjh_eventing) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Ran our first event of the season! Now that my busy none horsie summer is over we can get back out there! 2nd in the Open Prelim at the FL Horse Park! #chillyhorseshow #eventing #ifyournotfirstyourlast #secondwilldothistime A photo posted by Katlyn Hewson (@katlynhewsoneventing) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

the pretty prince #Malachy A photo posted by Prairie StipeMaas (@prairiestm) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

I love @hanniesue ! Great time volunteering today at Ocala 1 A photo posted by Jennie Brannigan (@jenniebrannigan) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Another blue ribbon for Princess Maizey today after being super on XC at her second intermediate. #fernhillallure A video posted by Dani Dichting (@dani_busbee) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:28am PST

Go Eventing.