Weekend Instagram Roundup: Back in the Game at Ocala Winter I H.T.

The first horse trial of 2017, Ocala Winter I H.T., is in the books! Scrolling through social media it is clear to see how happy all of this year’s eventing trailblazers were to be back out in their element.
We rounded up a few of your Instagram pics from the weekend, but first, we couldn’t resist kicking things off with this Facebook post:
Leslie found someone’s very fancy knickers in the xc warm up!!!! Someone’s having a much more exciting day then us!!!
See full results from the weekend here.
This cutie got 3rd out of 14 and finished on his dressage score with beautiful stadium and cross county rounds! Lots of carrots for him lol #equestrian #horseshow #horse #horsesofinstagram #horsepower #thoroughbred #ottb #eventing #eventer #jumping #jumper #luke #saintlylove #saintlyloveeventing #cwdsellier #horse #c4belts #c4equestrian #ariat #chattahoocheehillseventing #onekhelmets #willsparkequestriancenter #dressage #iea #eventingsunnyfl
Beyond happy with my favorite man at his first event of the season #eventersofinstagram #irishsporthorse #eventingsunnyfl
2 days of freezing our tails off at Equiventures Winter I horse trials payed off! Shaggy, owned by Jitka, and I finished 5th in our Open Training division. Amelia and Eli had a great second outing at Training level and finished 6th. Karen and Mira have really matured finishing 4th in their Beginner Novice division. Well done #teamke, now go home and defrost! #khorsandianeventing #goodstartto2017 #eventing #coldwontstopus #icantfeelmyhandstoesorface
Two feet move your body. Four feet move your soul. #eventhorse #eventing #floridahorsepark #ocala #florida #twohearts
We accidentally brought the cold temperatures with us to Ocala! ❄️However, everyone on the team had a good day here- everyone scored in the 20′s and 30′s in the dressage, Adam jumped a double clean show jumping, and Hayden and Sierra both had qualifying rounds! Tomorrow morning Rylie, Hannah, and Karli will show jump and everyone will ride cross country in the afternoon! Looking forward to another great day! #charbonnetsporthorses #floridahorsepark #ocalahorsetrials
Luke after scoring a 29.30 on his test!!! (Ignore the forelock he had to take his bonnet off for bonnet check)#equestrian #horseshow #horse #horsesofinstagram #horsepower #thoroughbred #ottb #eventing #eventer #jumping #jumper #luke #saintlylove #saintlyloveeventing #cwdsellier #horse #c4belts #c4equestrian #ariat #chattahoocheehillseventing #onekhelmets #willsparkequestriancenter #dressage #iea
Ran our first event of the season! Now that my busy none horsie summer is over we can get back out there! 2nd in the Open Prelim at the FL Horse Park! #chillyhorseshow #eventing #ifyournotfirstyourlast #secondwilldothistime
I love @hanniesue ! Great time volunteering today at Ocala 1
