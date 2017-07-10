Weekend Instagram Roundup: Hot Fun at Chatt Hills

It’s 110% summertime out there! Love this pic from Whidbey Island H.T., which celebrated its 41st annual event this weekend.
But nowhere was the the weekend action steamier than at Chattahoochee Hills Summer 2 H.T and Area III Championships. After a rainy, muddy kickoff to Chatt’s back-to-back events last weekend, the sun was out full-force this time around.
From fans and refreshing beverages to splashes through the water complex and dips in the pond, competitors kept their cool in style. Here’s a roundup of your Insta pics and videos from the event!
Area III (Southeast) SNR Champions!!! Waiting and working towards this for 13 years makes it so good! Sharing it with my GREATEST fan, leg-up boy, trailer staff, run and fetch it guy, sweat towel holder, trunk lifter, water boy, coffee maker, and DARLING HUSBAND, (to name just a FEW of the roles he has committed to) makes this even sweeter! MATT BRINKLEY, you are the BEST HUSBAND IN THE WORLD! Thanks too, to all those who made it happen for me: Coach, Mary Bess Davis, groom, Lydia, dear friends and family, Mary Carol Harsch, sweet Matilda and JT! And especially the greatest GIFT of a horse, Guinness! WHAT A JOY HE IS!!!
Keep up the great work, EN. Go Eventing!