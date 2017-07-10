Weekend Instagram Roundup: Hot Fun at Chatt Hills

By on Jul 10, 2017 12:00 pm - 328 views

It’s 110% summertime out there! Love this pic from Whidbey Island H.T., which celebrated its 41st annual event this weekend.

Summer weekend #itsawrap #girlsonhorses

A post shared by Charlotte Cooney (@domesticarts) on

But nowhere was the the weekend action steamier than at Chattahoochee Hills Summer 2 H.T and Area III Championships. After a rainy, muddy kickoff to Chatt’s back-to-back events last weekend, the sun was out full-force this time around.

From fans and refreshing beverages to splashes through the water complex and dips in the pond, competitors kept their cool in style. Here’s a roundup of your Insta pics and videos from the event!

The most perfect Princess was clear XC today in the intermediate championships.

A post shared by Dani Dichting (@dani_busbee) on

best pony ever!!!!!!!!! #godomgo #2nd #prelimchamps2017

A post shared by @cartermcinnis on

Stop by @alcoholheroes truck tomorrow in case you get thirsty for a soda, water, or adult beverage. ;)

A post shared by Chattahoochee Hills Eventing (@chatthillseventing) on

Ready to take some pictures #chatthills #goodmorning #sunrise #sofoggy @chatthillseventing

A post shared by Laurie Thomas (@theresalotofdogshere) on

Thank you Jazzy! #chatthillseventing #BlueRibbon #areavyoungriders

A post shared by Shirley Marquardt-Tynan (@fuegofuel) on

Just find me up in the clouds because that's how high Frye jumped today

A post shared by Claire-Cumbee (@clairecumbee17) on

Keep up the great work, EN. Go Eventing!

Comments