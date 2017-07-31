Weekend Instagram Roundup: Movin’ on Up

‘Tis the weekend for moving up a level, it seems! Scrolling through your weekend Instagram photos we noticed that a lot of horses and riders around the country enjoyed successful next-level debuts. Here are a few of our favorites from Horse Park of New Jersey II H.T., Hunt Club Farms H.T. and Cobblestone Farms H.T. Congrats to all!
This Horse!!! ❤️ Maggie and I both conquered our first Intermediate today and my heart is so full of happiness!! Bringing this incredible horse up through the levels myself has been one my greatest joys in life and greatest challenges! We definitely showed a little inexperience out on XC but we definitely started to get our groove out there! The biggest thank you to a great cheering squad of people who came out to watch me! I love you guys all so much! Also a big thank you to my incredible sponsors, who have believed in my dream from the beginning. My success is their success and I am deeply humbled to have them all a part of the Faith Eventing team. Love this horse!!
Oscar is a newly minted training level horse. One rail and a few time penalties for the baby dinosaur. We left a lot of points on the table which means lots of homework to work on for Richland. So proud of this baby horse. He's a superstar in the making and I can't wait to see where our adventures take us. Right now his future is looking pretty bright, especially if I can convince him dressage is fun!
Locked and loaded: Kahlua was ready to tackle jump 10, the trakehner, with ease today! This amazing horse had her #USEA debut at Beginner Novice and I couldn't be more proud of her! We had two rails in SJ and two refusals at a max oxer on XC, but we didn't get eliminated AND had a blast riding this weekend! So nice to make our debut at home on a fairly challenging course! I am pleased as punch with her #PearlClassicalDressage #morelikePearlClassicalEventing #CobblestoneFarms #CFHT2017 #CobblestoneFarmsHT #HT #horsetrials #eventing #USEventing #eventer #beginnernovice #BN #eventhorse