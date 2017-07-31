Weekend Instagram Roundup: Movin’ on Up

By on Jul 31, 2017 11:00 am - 837 views

‘Tis the weekend for moving up a level, it seems! Scrolling through your weekend Instagram photos we noticed that a lot of horses and riders around the country enjoyed successful next-level debuts. Here are a few of our favorites from Horse Park of New Jersey II H.T., Hunt Club Farms H.T. and Cobblestone Farms H.T. Congrats to all!

Had a positive first training outing with this guy :)

A post shared by Ava Anderson (@avaandersoneventing) on

This Horse!!! ❤️ Maggie and I both conquered our first Intermediate today and my heart is so full of happiness!! Bringing this incredible horse up through the levels myself has been one my greatest joys in life and greatest challenges! We definitely showed a little inexperience out on XC but we definitely started to get our groove out there! The biggest thank you to a great cheering squad of people who came out to watch me! I love you guys all so much! Also a big thank you to my incredible sponsors, who have believed in my dream from the beginning. My success is their success and I am deeply humbled to have them all a part of the Faith Eventing team. Love this horse!! @antaressellier @antaressellier_usa @gumbits @decopony @ariaswhips @mdc_stirrups @espanasilk @funbonnets @darkjeweldesigns @majykequipe @teamridesafe_official @charliejumper26 @c_morris40 @c4equestrian @c4belts @katherinecosmetics

A post shared by Genevieve Faith (@faitheventing) on

Abby was amazing in our first training together yesterday! Could not be happier with how our day went

A post shared by Catherine Butkus (@cgbeventing) on

we danced our way into 7th after dressage in our first prelim! #usea #dressageday #greennumbers

A post shared by Alicia Harbin (@aliciaaharbin) on

It's a good day when you have, not one, but TWO newly minted event horses! So happy with Waffle & Birdie today❤

A post shared by Makenna Rold (@makennarold) on

Leo Visto M picked up a 2nd in the Novice at his first competition.

A post shared by Lynn Symansky (@lynn.symansky.equestrian) on

Comments