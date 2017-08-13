Weekend Scores Roundup: From Coast to Coast & Then Some

It was a very busy weekend for eventers! There were eight horse trials held across the country from the Colorado Horse Park in the west to GMHA in the east, there were horse trial divisions through Advanced as well as long format and FEI classes. Meanwhile, Lauren Kieffer also rode for the United States at the Hartpury Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, England.

Colorado Horse Park 3DE & H.T.

Angela Bowels took the win in the Advanced division this weekend at the Colorado Horse Park aboard Alyssa and Julie Phillip’s Bliss III. They led wire-to-wire, starting the weekend on a dressage score of 32.2. The 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood picked up 12.8 time penalties on cross country and none in the show jumping for a finishing result of 45.

Alyssa, who rides with Angela, is Bliss’ regular jockey, and the mare is looking in tip-top shape for her as they next aim for the American Eventing Championships in a few weeks.

Ellen Doughty-Hume and her four-star partner Sir Oberon finished second. The 14-year-old Holsteiner earned a 34.9 in the first phase, added 18 time on cross country and had two poles down for a final score of 60.9. Third place went to Katherine Rivera and her own Royal Lufttanzer who finished on a 91.3.

The Intermediate only had one finisher of the two entries, Ryleigh Leavitt with Moon Light Crush. They had one rail and 11.6 time penalties to finish on 52.5 penalty points.

CHP also hosted long format divisions. Congratulations to Angelika Beutel and SE Gin Fizz who won the Novice Three-Day, and to Samantha Tinney and All Heart who won the Training Three-Day!

GMHA Festival of Eventing

Cornelia Dorr and her own Louis M have picked up another blue ribbon, this weekend in the Open Intermediate at GMHA. The 12-year-old Rheinlander earned a 23.3 in the dressage, a personal best for this pair. One rail in the show jumping had them in second place yesterday, but when the overnight leaders Buck Davidson and Halimey picked up two stops on the cross country, Cornelia and Louis moved into the top spot.

These two are rising stars, having won the CCI2* this spring at the Jersey Fresh International Three-Day Event and winning individual silver at NAJYRC last month. A big thank you to Joan Davis of Flatlandsfoto for the photo! Catch their show jumping round thanks to David Frechette:

Randy Ward and Grando finished behind them in second place. A 27.5 dressage score, one rail in the show jumping and 5.2 time penalties gave them a finishing score of 36.7. Maddie Lichten and Yarrow round out the top three

Though Buck ran into some trouble in the Intermediate, he made up for it in the CIC* where he won with Kerry Blackmer’s Harry. The 7-year-old Irish Sport Horse started the weekend in third after earning 41.3 in the dressage. He had one rail down yesterday in the show jumping, and picked up 2.4 time penalties on cross country to win his first ever FEI competition.

Ryan Keefe and Rumsey Keefe’s Flintstar were the only pair to finish under the time on cross country, a very valuable accomplishment which helped them finish in second place in their first international competition as a pair.

Hartpury Horse Trials

Overseas, Lauren Kieffer had three entered in the CIC3* at Hartpury Horse Trials. Jacqueline Mars’ Landmark’s Monte Carlo and Jacqueline Mars’ and Debbie Adam’s D.A. Duras both earned top ten finishes.

Lauren and “Patrick” ended the weekend in seventh place. They had a clear show jump round and only 5.2 time penalties added to their dressage score (47.7) to finish on a 52.9. They were initially tied with Paul Tapner, but Paul and Yogi Bear VII were closest to the optimum time.

“Duras” was 10th on a result of 57.9. Like his stablemate, he also had a double clear show jumping round and a handful of time penalties.

Team Rebecca’s Veronica started the weekend strong with a 44 in dressage, but when the mare tripped on landing into the water, the pair unfortunately earned 20 penalties when they crossed their tracks to recover. She ultimately finished in 36th place.

Lauren said the hiccup with Veronica was disappointing, but “overall a good weekend with all three scoring in the 40s, show jumping clear, and confident cross country rounds. Huge thanks to all the team!”

The Summer Event at Woodside

James Alliston had a super weekend at Woodside. He won both the Open Intermediate and Open Preliminary divisions with Sunsprite Maderia and Cooley President, respectively.

Sunsprite Maderia, a 10-year-old Trakehner mare owned by Sunsprite Warmbloods, began the competition on a 31 and added only 2.4 cross country time penalties to hold her win from start to finish.

Helen Bouscaren came in second with her own Ebay followed by Dana Chase and her own Aerolite, who also had the fastest cross country trip, in third.

