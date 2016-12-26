Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin

Didn’t find a horse under the Christmas tree yourself this year? It’s not too late to be your own Santa! Here are three OTTBs with eventing potential — just imagine them with a big red bow around their neck. Each is from Finger Lakes Finest Thoroughbreds, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation that works with trainers at the Western New York’s Finger Lakes Race Track to help retiring race horses find ideal new homes.

Little Gidding (Mineshaft – Destiny’s Design, by El Prado (IRE)): 2011 16-hand bay mare

Little Gidding is a very well bred daughter of Mineshaft out of an El Prado mare. Her trainer described her as sound, quiet and very good to handle and work with. She has been an honest and consistent race horse, with six wins and 20 in the money finishes in 42 starts.

FLF admired her strong shoulder and pretty head and kind eye, reporting that she is a quality mare with excellent potential for any discipline. At the jog, she showed nice movement, with good engagement and suspension from behind, and a nice reach from her shoulders. With her breeding she should also be of interest to breeders. Mineshaft, a son of AP Indy, is a top quality Kentucky sire; her dam is a sister to a multiple stakes winner, and this female family has produced many top black type winners over the years.

View Little Gidding on Finger Lakes Finest Thoroughbreds.

Neveramomentspeace (Prime Timber – Moment of Peace, by Explosive Red): 2009 16.2-hand bay gelding

This big homebred son of Prime Timber is a great prospect for eventing, hunter paces, trails, pleasure and all around fun. You will be able to get his whole history from his breeder/owner/trainer, who praised this boy as a very sound horse, easy going, great to handle and ride. He is ready to find his homebred a new home and career because this year he just isn’t racing as well as he used to.

Neveramomentspeace has had a well spaced 35 starts, with winters and springs off to enjoy life at his breeder/owner’s farm, so there’s a lot less wear and tear on him than one might find on other 7 year olds. He turns out well with a group of horses, and he also has been so sound that he’s never had any injections or other special treatments. Prime Timber (from the Cox’s Ridge sire line) is coveted as a sire of horses with great minds who are athletic and durable, and can jump. FLF has placed several of them, and they are excelling in eventing, in fox hunting, on trails, and in other disciplines. For his jog video Neveramomentspeace showed a big step with good engagement from behind — we can see him loving cross country riding!

View Neveramomentspeace on Finger Lakes Finest Thoroughbreds.

Senora de Lolol (Read the Footnotes – Costly Emotion, by Affirmed): 2011 16-hand chestnut mare

Named for a region of Chilean royalty, this adorable young mare will certainly not disappoint! FLF observed her kind eye, complemented by her athletic build and workmanlike attitude. Her handler reports that she is a nice girl nice to work around with no stall vices.

She’s been a successful race horse, earning over $50,000 in her 40 starts, but her connections are looking to move her on while she is still young and capable. She is reportedly good to work, and seems to enjoy going to work each day. She is consistent and predictable — a good working mare. Her trainer says she is sound and FLF saw nice clean legs. We can picture her enjoying any new discipline. Call today to bring this cute girl home with you before the end of the race meet!

View Senora de Lolol on Finger Lakes Finest Thoroughbreds.