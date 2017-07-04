Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin: Born in the USA

Is there anything more American than leaving the startbox on born-and-bred-in-the-USA OTTB? The three ex-racers we’ve got lined up for you this week are yummy as apple pie and we’d love to see them soar like a bald eagle in the sport of eventing!

Without further ado:

Harley’s Joy (Buzzards Bay – J. D.’s Harley, by Roanoke): 2011 16.1-hand Pennsylvania bred mare

Athletic choice! Beautifully put together with natural balance that could make her an ideal eventer or jumper, CANTER expects this girl to move fast. If her powerful build isn’t enough to pick up the phone, check out how this girl moves. She’s the type who should also entice serious dressage riders as well. Well-bred for sport, this Buzzards Bay mare is out of a Roanoke dam, both impressive sport lines. She seems to be stamped with the attributes we look for in sport and expect her to attract amateurs as well as pros. No known issues other than she came back a bit sore in the stifles after her last race. Super pretty!

View Harley’s Joy on Canter PA.

Doree’s Giant Neal (Frost Giant – Doree Daze, by Good and Tough): 2014 16.1-hand New York bred gelding

Frost Giant, by Giant’s Causeway, has been a busy guy, which is a good thing for riders looking for his offspring because of their jumping ability. Doree just got beat his last start on Saturday, June 17th, in a front-running fashion, showing long, fluid strides and a nice gallop out.

Doree is reported to be sound and he surely looked it in his race replay and in the flesh when CANTER checked him out. His trainer reports that Doree’s owner has a lot of horses and is moving on some of the underperformers on the racetrack. Doree is also lightly raced, with only six starts. CANTER admired his big, balanced build, sweet babyface and his shining coppery coat. There is nothing not to like about this young flashy guy!

View Doree’s Giant Neal on Finger Lakes Finest Thoroughbreds.

Five Five (Stormy Atlantic – Lacy Lady, by Jeblar ): 2013 16.2-hand Kentucky bred gelding

This guy was aptly nicknamed “Flash” by his donor. Between his four white stockings, headlight blaze, sorrel mane and tail and copper coat, and his big ground covering trot, this is one flashy horse! That said, he’s a true project horse. He needs to get strong, learn how to carry himself correctly, and gain confidence, as he is very green and a tad emotional. But with consistent training, the right handler, and time, this diamond in the rough could be dazzling.

View Five Five on Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center.