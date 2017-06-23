Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin: CANTER PA Edition

First things first, congrats to Susan MacRae, an eventer from Kintnersville, PA, and recipient of a 2017 CANTER Pennsylvania Becky Julian scholarship. The annual award allots a sum of $500 each to three deserving recipients, to be used for training purposes such as lessons, clinics, camps or seminars.

We asked Susan to tell us more about herself and her involvement with the Thoroughbred breed:

“I have been a fan of the Thoroughbred since I was a little kid, watching the big horse races in the 1970s (I was at the Ruffian/Foolish Pleasure match race, and the Seattle Slew Belmont! Yes, I’m old — haha!) but have only had them as my personal riding horses since 2000 or so. I started eventing on a little Quarter Horse but bought my first Thoroughbred shortly after that. Between my husband and me, we have had six Thoroughbreds, one of which I got from CANTER MidAtlantic.

“I trained and rode my first one to Preliminary. My husband Duncan (former Area II Chair) trained and rode his first one to Intermediate and did three long format three-days. We are both passionate supporters of the long format three-day. Then we had some bad luck with horse injuries, lost two (my CANTER horse was put down after a freak pasture accident, and Duncan’s horse collapsed while competing with me at Preliminary at Fair Hill in 2013).

“I’ve been struggling to get back in the groove since that happened. I bought another young Thoroughbred who was not at all interested in eventing (or me! bad match, but he is now happily doing hunters with a new owner). My “new” boy, whom I bought him in November of 2016, is turning out to be a wonderful partner and has given me back my confidence.”

Congrats again, Susan, and best of luck with your horse! This week, we’re spotlighting three horses from CANTER PA.

Fusedup (Lite the Fuse – Watsup, by Clever Champ): 2009 16.2-hand Pennsylvania bred gelding Dreamy! A very nice boy, his trainer boasts that this guy is so pleasant to handle she’s never even seen him pin his ears. He’s always is eager to greet CANTER as they walk through the barn with an adorable expression and polite mannerisms. He’s spent nearly his entire career with his current connections, they know him well so you’ll get a long history with this one. A Buckaroo grandson, he’d be a nice choice for nearly any discipline from eventing to hunters. Worth seeing in person! View Fusedup on CANTER PA.

Karobushka (Strategic Mission – Best Interview, by Private Interview): 2009 15.3-hand New Jersey-bred gelding

The big “Boo Bear!” A sweet, mellow fellow, this guy has an exceptional personality that would be welcome in any barn. In fact, “kind” doesn’t even begin to describe him — he’s a happy-go-lucky sorta guy who doesn’t have a care or complaint in the world. He always has his head poking out his stall and loves to be loved; CANTER stops to see him weekly and he’s a perfect gentleman.

A lovely type with an athletic style of movement, there’s nothing this one couldn’t do, from hunters to eventing to western — this is the type of prospect that’s game for anything. He was super quiet for his listing and his connections are confident that anyone who comes out to see him will love him. Please note, he does have minor ankle rounding but CANTER has been told it is not an issue.

View Karobushka on CANTER PA.

Key of Dubai (E Dubai – Key Definition, by Gentlemen (ARG) ): 2009 16-hand New York bred gelding

Athletic turf horse! An E Dubai son, this guy would be a nice choice as an eventer or dressage horse. He ran consistently on the grass, has done well for his connections, and accordingly they wish to find him a great home with someone who will consider him part of the family, just as they have. A special guy, CANTER thinks he could do really well in the right hands. Handsome!

View Key of Dubai on CANTER PA.