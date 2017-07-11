Weekly OTTB Wishlist from Cosequin: That Neck, Tho

I’m a sucker for a naturally arched topline — can’t hurt those dressage scores, amiright? The OTTBs featured in this week’s “Wishlist” all present an elegant outline, even just standing still.

Due Rae (Bushwacker – Summer Symphony (IRE), by Caerleon): 2012 16.2-hand California bred mare

This striking dappled grey mare is looking for a fresh start after 29 starts on the track. Solid build, and CANTER volunteers report that she was attentive and alert yet good to handle and work with for her photo shoot. A nice mover with clean-looking legs. Reasonably priced for quick sell. This girl looks like she would do well in a sporthorse type career.

View Due Rae on CANTER CA.

Havana Mike (Salute the Sarge – Ellie Boo, by Pulpit): 2011 16.3-hand Louisiana-bred gelding

Tons of horseanality, excellent ground manners, suitable for any discipline. This horse boasts an impressive pedigree with some rockstar grand-sires all the way back to Secretariat & Co. He’s absolutely stunning. Retired sound with clean legs and no vices. Located at Thistledown.

View Havana Mike on Canter Ohio.

Noble Cornerstone (Noble Causeway – Besige, by Polish Numbers): 17.1-hand 2011 New York bred gelding

The Secretariat Center says that it has had many nice horses come through its Horse Centered Reschooling Program over the years, but that this guy may just be the finest exemplar of a Thoroughbred that they’ve ever had grace its barn. Noble Cornerstone has it all — height, balance, conformation, brains, and most importantly, heart. A winner of $326,000 in 19 starts on the track, this spectacular horse has already proven his athleticism at the track. Whatever he does, Stone is destined to be a rock solid performer in his next career.

View Noble Cornerstone on Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center.