Wellington Eventing Showcase Cross Country Live Updates

We’re just about to begin the final phase of the $100,000 Land Rover Wellington Eventing Showcase! Marilyn Little and RF Scandalous are in the lead on a two-phase score of 24.9, but Boyd Martin and Welcome Shadow are hot on their heels with a 26.5. Boyd mentioned in yesterday’s press conference that Capt. Mark Phillips’ course is tougher than the last two years and time will be a considerable factor. Boyd is looking to make it three in a row for Showcase wins, so we expect to see him really go for it on the cross country.

Allison Springer and Arthur are within striking distance on a third place 27.2 with Kim Severson and Cooley Cross Border close by in fourth on a 28.0. Marilyn’s second ride RF Demeter moved up from ninth after dressage to fifth with a double-clear show jumping round and currently sits on a 29.4.

There are 23 jumping efforts with an optimum time of 3 minutes, 59 seconds. The course looks beautiful (check out our virtual course walk here) and of course we’re all anxious to see the horses jump a fence within the VIP tent on the way to the finish line. We’ll be updating this page continuously throughout the cross country phase so keep refreshing for the latest results and information.

1:04 p.m. EST: Here we go! The Master himself, Mark Todd is away on Sara Kozumplik Murphy’s L’Alazane.

1:09 p.m. EST: Toddy ducked on his way into the VIP tent (the horse is 17.2 and Toddy’s is 6’3″!) but they are safely home with 9.2 time penalties. “I had a great ride. It’s always a little nervous going out on a strange horse,” he said. “She started off a little looky but she got going and gave me a great ride.”

1:11 p.m. EST: Savannah Fulton and Captain Jack are on course. They have a two-phase score of 53.3.

1:12 p.m. EST: Captain Jack tips the top of fence 6 and nearly unseats Savannah but she did a masterful job of getting back in the tack while Captain Jack stood quiet. Well done!

1:16 p.m. EST: Clear and 33.6 time and all smiles from “Woodge” Fulton as she crosses the finish with Captain Jack. Check out this recovery!! Miss Stickability!

1:18 p.m. EST: Elisa Wallace and Simply Priceless are on course. Elisa said after four rails down in showjumping that Johnny had been a bit “on the muscle” and he’s looking pretty enthusiastic to be on cross country now! Elisa is working hard and making it happen.

1:21 p.m. EST: Clear round with just a few time penalties (3.6) for Elisa and Johnny. “He’s was ready to go. He’s such a good cross country horse so I knew I could take some risks here and there. I just love him!”

1:22 p.m. EST: South Paw glances off the corner at 7 but Joe Meyer (NZL) gets him clear over it on the second attempt.

1:23 p.m. EST: Another duck left at the corner at 12 for South Paw. They’re carrying two refusals and taking the conservative route at the water.

1:25 p.m. EST: Sadly another glance off to the left for Joe Meyer and South Paw at 21. Joe gets him over at the second attempt but then pulls up.

1:26 p.m. EST: Kylie Lyman and Da Vinci Code are on course. Da Vinci Code looking very keen over the first few fences but you can’t miss Kylie’s grin! They’re having a cracking round so far.

1:29 p.m. EST: Kylie and Da Vinci Code are across the finish clear with 14 time penalties. “He was fantastic…he saved my butt at the last corner there but he locked on and figured out how to make it happen!”

1:33 p.m. EST: Erin Sylvester and Mettraise are clear with 7.2 time to take the lead for the moment.

1:35 p.m. EST: Dan Jocelyn (NZL) being very economical on course with Dukes Up.

1:37 p.m. EST: Dan Jocelyn now on a 49.2 with a clear round and 6.8 time. “I’m very pleased to be back here, it’s a lovely event. Horse gave me a great ride, Alex (O’Neal) did a great job preparing him.”

1:39 p.m. EST: Ryan Wood’s Powell may not look like he’s galloping very fast but his massive stride covers a lot of ground!

1:42 p.m. EST: Nearly a minute over the optimum but a lovely steady round from Ryan and Powell. “He felt great, I just cruised him around. The rails in show jumping put us out of contention so we just had a nice walk in the park!”

1:48 p.m. EST: William Fox-Pitt (GBR) gives RF Quarterman a superb ride. They were really motoring in the beginning but picked up a 5.6 time. They still take the provisional lead. “It’s amazing to be here, it’s such a brilliant showcase for our sport and exactly what we all need…I’m so grateful to Marilyn for letting me ride this lovely horse. He’s brilliant jumping. I was a bit to slow but…nevermind…He’s beautifully trained. I’m just steering and having fun.”

1:50 p.m. EST: Angela Bowles and Novelle unfortunately carry 40 jumping jumping penalties from two runouts….and they’ve had a third disobedience now which sadly means elimination.

1:54 p.m. EST: Kylie Lyman is on course with her second horse, Lup the Loop.

1:58 p.m. EST: Kylie is unseated over the corner out of the water at 14. Horse and rider are okay though.

1:59 p.m. EST: Jennie Cambalda and her longtime partner Cambalda are on course. Great to see these two back on an Advanced course!

2:03 p.m. EST: An absolutely smashing round for Jennie and “Ping.” Clear with the fastest round of the day so far adding just 3.2 time. “He’s a funny horse he’s really careful. Nice to have him back out and getting him in front of the leg out there.”

2:07 p.m. EST: Clip Clop hits the brakes to pick up 20 penalties at the jump into water at fence 13. They don’t get the line quite right at the corner at 17 for another hard stop. Joe puts his hand up and calls it a day.

2:09 p.m. EST: Colleen Rutledge is on course with Escot 6. This horse is an absolute jumping machine and such a joy to watch go around.

2:13 p.m. EST: A clear round and 4 time penalties to move into second place behind Jennie and Cambalda after a cracking round. Colleen said after her round that Escot 6 doesn’t cover a ton of ground in his gallop but he can turn quickly to make up the time. “Rode really well. He’s such a good catty horse and and turn on a dime that it makes this stuff so much fun.”

2:18 p.m. EST: Erin Sylvester and Paddy the Caddy get a bit close to the Rolex log at 5 and make a lucky save.