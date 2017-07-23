What’s in Your Arena? Presented by Attwood: Rebecca Farm CIC3* Edition

What’s in Your Arena? is an EN series sponsored by Attwood Equestrian Surfaces in which riders share their favorite jumping exercises. This week, however, we’re here at The Event at Rebecca Farm and we’re taking a slightly different tack! Let’s have a look at some of the show jumping fences that appear on today’s CIC3* course.

Not to be outdone by the over-the-top cross country course, Rebecca Farm has once again knocked it out of the park in the show jumping ring as well. The course is inspired by the stunning Montana landscape surrounding it, and every jump is a work of art in and of itself.

Here’s a look at the CIC3* course, designed by Chris Barnard with assistance from William Robertson:

Course walk time!

#RebeccaFarm: Website, Schedule, Ride Times & Live Scores, NAJYRC Ride Times & Live Scoring, Live Stream, EN’s Coverage, EN’s Instagram

