It’s time to play Who Jumped It Best? Essex Preliminary Rider Edition! The Mars Essex Horse Trials made a triumphant return this past weekend at Moorland Farm in Far Hills, New Jersey.

Buck Davidson swept the Open Preliminary division, with Alice Roosevelt and Fernhill Zoro taking the win in the Preliminary Rider division. Thanks to Joan Davis/Flatlandsfoto, we have beautiful photos of the Preliminary Rider division tackling Morgan Rowsell’s course.

Put on your George Morris hat and vote in the poll below for which horse and rider combination you think present the best overall picture.