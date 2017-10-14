Who Jumped It Best? Fair Hill CCI2* Edition

Good morning, EN! The CCI2* cross country is well underway here at The Dutta Corp. Fair Hill International. We’ve seen about half of the two-star pairs, and the course is fairing well with five combinations coming home inside the time so far.

Overnight leaders Tamie Smith and Sunsprite Syrius have already blazed around Derek di Grazia’s track clear and quick, so they will stay atop the CCI2* standings. We’ve still got a lot to come today from Elkton, Md., but first we want to know: Who Jumped It Best? Check out the first riders of the day below and vote for for who you think presents the best overall picture.

