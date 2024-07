Equestrian Canada Names Athletes Selected for Paris

With just a few days to go before Definite Entries are due for Paris, we have the Canadian squad members who have been selected to compete in just a few weeks’ time.

The Canadian eventing team has been selected as follows:

Jessica Phoenix and Freedom GS, a 12-year-old Oldenburg mare owned by Charlotte Schickedanz

Karl Slezak and Hot Bobo, an 11-year-old Irish Sporthorse mare owned by Katlyn and Karl Slezak

Mike Winter and El Mundo, a 15-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Jonathan Nelson, Emma and Mike Winter

Traveling Reserve: Colleen Loach and FE Golden Eye, a 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Peter Barry, Amanda Bernhard, Maureen Hallam, and Rider

To keep up with our running track of teams and individuals named thus far, click here.

View more of EN’s coverage of the Paris Olympics here. We are pleased to bring you our Olympic coverage with support from Kentucky Performance Products.