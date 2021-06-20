Germany Names Its Tokyo Olympic Eventing Squad

The Germany Olympic Equestrian Committee has named its squad heading to the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, along with reserve pairs that will join the team’s quarantine in Warendorf before heading to Japan. With an injury sidelining Ingrid Klimke from Olympic contention, a spot that had been all but claimed opened up. After a final selection trial in the CCI4* at Longines Luhmühlen this weekend, the team has been announced as:

Sandra Auffarth with Viamant du Matz (Lets Dance 73, reserve)

12-year-old Selle Francais gelding (Diamant de Semilly – Heralina, by Voltigeur le Malin), owned by Prinz Nikolaus von Croy

Michael Jung with fischerChipmunk FRH (fischerWild Wave – reserve)

13-year-old Hanoverian gelding (Contendro – Havanna, by Heraldik xx), owned by Deutsches Olympiade-Komitee für Reiterei e.V., Hilmer Meyer-Kulenkampff, Klaus Fischer, Sabine Fisch

Julia Krajewski with Amande de B’Néville

11-year-old Selle Francais mare (Oscar des Fontaines – Perle be B’Néville, by Elan de la Cour), owned by rider and Bernd Heicke

The traveling reserve has been named as Andreas Dibowski with FRH Corrida, a 12-year-old Hanoverian mare by Contendro out of Expo and owned by Alina, Andreas and Susanna Dibowski. Should he not be needed for Tokyo, Andreas will take his nomination forward to September’s FEI European Eventing Championships.

Additional reserves, listed in order of naming in the press release, will also travel to the team quarantine:

Christoph Wahler with Cartajan S

Anna Siemer with FRH Butts Avondale

Additional combinations who will go to Warendorf for quarantine:

Sophie Luebe with Jadore Moi

Dirk Schrade with Casino 80

To read more of Eventing Nation’s Tokyo 2020 coverage, click here.