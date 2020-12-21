Germany Names Olympic Short-Lists, Ingrid Klimke Selected to Eventing, Dressage Squads

The Versatility Committee of the German Olympics Committee for Equestrianism (DOKR) and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) have released the Olympic, Prospective, and Junior squads for the three Olympic disciplines ahead of the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games. Notable among the Olympic squad members is Ingrid Klimke, who has been named to both the Eventing as well as the Dressage squads.

For this Olympic cycle, we’ll see the beginning of a new team structure, with three riders plus one reserve horse and rider to be sent for each discipline, from each federation. This is a reduced number, down from three-to-four riders with no reserve. To view a comparison of these format changes, click here.

It comes as a surprise to no one to see Ingrid Klimke named to both lists, and certainly she’s earned the additional accolade with the notable success she’s collected aboard Franziskus, a 12-year-old Hanoverian stallion owned by Wilhem Holkenbrink. Should Ingrid pack up two horses for Tokyo, it would be the first time an equestrian has competed in two disciplines at the Olympics since Sir Mark Todd competed in both eventing and jumping in 1992. Ingrid is also selected with 2020 German Eventing champion SAP Asha P and 2016 Olympic partner SAP Hale Bod OLD.

Additionally of note among the Olympic squad for 2021 are two horses each selected for 2014 World Equestrian Games gold medalist Sandra Auffarth and reigning Olympic eventing gold medalist Michael Jung.

We can expect to see more finalized nominated entries for Tokyo coming forth later in 2021, but for now please join us in congratulating all of these short-listed riders. It is no small feat to qualify for competition at this level, and particularly after a devastatingly tough year these achievements must be celebrated.

The Eventing Olympic and Prospective Squads for Germany in 2021 are as follows:

Olympic

Sandra Auffarth (Ganderkesee) with Let’s Dance and Viamant du Matz

Andreas Dibowski (Döhle) with FRH Corrida

Michael Jung (Horb) with fischerChipmunk FRH and fischerRocana FST

Ingrid Klimke (Münster) with SAP Asha P and SAP Hale Bob OLD

Julia Krajewski (Warendorf) with Samourai du Thot

Prospective

Nikolai Aldinger (Salzhausen) with Newell

Sophie Leube (Hamm) with Jadore Moi

Andreas Ostholt (Warendorf) with Corvette

Kai Rüder (Blieschendorf) with Colani Sunrise

Anna Siemer (Salzhausen) with Butt’s Avondale and Betel’s Bella

Anna Katharina Vogel (Biessenhofen) with Quintana P

Christoph Wahler (Bad Bevensen) with Carjatan S

Looking to the dressage squads, the following riders have been named:

Olympic

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (Aubenhausen) with TSF Dalera BB and Zaire-E

Ingrid Klimke (Münster) with Franziskus

Helen Langehanenberg (Billerbeck) with Annabelle

Hubertus Schmidt (Borchen-Etteln) with Escolar

Dorothee Schneider (Framersheim) with DSP Sammy Davis jr.

Faustus and Showtime FRH

Frederic Wandres (Hagen aTW) with Duke of Britain

Benjamin Werndl (Aubenhausen) with Daily Mirror and Famoso OLD

Isabell Werth (Rheinberg) with DSP Quantaz

Emilio and Weihegold OLD

Prospective

Senta Kirchhoff (Menden) with L’Arbuste OLD

Sönke Rothenberger (Bad Homburg) with Santiano R

Carina Scholz (Glandorf) with Tarantino

The 2021 Olympic and Prospective Jumping Squads will include:

Olympic

Christian Ahlmann (Marl) with Dominator 2000 Z

Simone Blum (Zolling) with DSP Alice

Daniel Deußer (Rijmenam / BEL) with Killer Queen VDM

Marcus Ehning (Borken) with Comme il faut NRW

Maurice Tebbel (Emsbüren) with Don Diarado

Prospective