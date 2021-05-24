Great Britain Announces Tokyo Olympics Nominated Entries

It’s getting into list season, eventing fans, and we’re busy keeping tabs on all federations sending combinations to Tokyo this summer for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games. Great Britain is the first to jump into the fray with their long list of Nominated Entries announced this morning; as a reminder, we’ll see some big new changes to the Olympic eventing format this year, most notably the reduction of team numbers from four combinations to three, plus a traveling reserve pair. To read up on the format changes enacted in 2018, click here and here.

From the following list of nine nominated combinations, Great Britain will narrow down to their final traveling team of three plus one, helmed by British Eventing World Class Eventing Performance Manager Dickie Waygood and Performance Coach Chris Bartle, by June 28.

British Equestrian published the following release:

British Equestrian and the British Eventing Selectors can today confirm the nine eventing athlete and horse combinations, plus three reserves, that will be submitted to the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) as our nominated entries for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Only the combinations who appear on the nominated entries list (closing date 21 June 2021) may be put forward to the British Olympic Association for selection to the Games.

Nominated entries, listed in alphabetical order by athlete surname:

Rosalind Canter ( 35) based in Hallington, Lincolnshire, with Caroline Moore and her own Allstar B (bay, gelding, 16yrs, 17hh, Ephebe For Ever x Erkstein, Breeder: FAJ Van der Burg NED)

35) based in Hallington, Lincolnshire, with Caroline Moore and her own (bay, gelding, 16yrs, 17hh, Ephebe For Ever x Erkstein, Breeder: FAJ Van der Burg NED) Laura Collett (31) based in Salperton, Gloucestershire, with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and her own London 52 (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 16.3hh, Landos x Quinar, Breeder: Ocke Riewerts GER)

(31) based in Salperton, Gloucestershire, with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and her own (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 16.3hh, Landos x Quinar, Breeder: Ocke Riewerts GER) Pippa Funnell (52) based in Dorking, Surrey, with Marek Sebestak and her own Majas Hope (bay, gelding, 14yrs, 16.1hh, Porter Rhodes x Flagmount King, Breeder: Jack Murphy IRL)

(52) based in Dorking, Surrey, with Marek Sebestak and her own (bay, gelding, 14yrs, 16.1hh, Porter Rhodes x Flagmount King, Breeder: Jack Murphy IRL) Kitty King (38) based in Chippenham, Wiltshire, with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker’s Vendredi Biats (grey, gelding, 12yrs, 16.2hh, Winningmood x Camelia de Ruelles, Breeder: Phillipe Brivois FRA)

(38) based in Chippenham, Wiltshire, with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker’s (grey, gelding, 12yrs, 16.2hh, Winningmood x Camelia de Ruelles, Breeder: Phillipe Brivois FRA) Piggy March (40) based in Maidwell, Northamptonshire, with John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Inocent (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 16.3hh, Inocent x Kings Servant, Breeder: John Mulvey IRL)

(40) based in Maidwell, Northamptonshire, with John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 16.3hh, Inocent x Kings Servant, Breeder: John Mulvey IRL) Tom McEwen (30) based in Stroud, Gloucestershire, with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Ali McEwen’s Toledo de Kerser (bay, gelding, 14yrs, 16.1hh, Diamant de Semilly x Papillon Rouge, Breeder: Kerstin Drevet FRA)

(30) based in Stroud, Gloucestershire, with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Ali McEwen’s (bay, gelding, 14yrs, 16.1hh, Diamant de Semilly x Papillon Rouge, Breeder: Kerstin Drevet FRA) Harry Meade (37) based in West Littleton, Wiltshire, with Mandy Gray and his own Superstition (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 16.1hh, s. Satisfaction FRH, Breeder: Eva Meier GBR)

(37) based in West Littleton, Wiltshire, with Mandy Gray and his own (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 16.1hh, s. Satisfaction FRH, Breeder: Eva Meier GBR) Oliver Townend (38) based in Ellesmere, Shropshire, with Karyn Schuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class (grey, gelding, 14yo, 16.2hh, s. Courage II, Breeder: Noel Hicky IRL)

(38) based in Ellesmere, Shropshire, with Karyn Schuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s (grey, gelding, 14yo, 16.2hh, s. Courage II, Breeder: Noel Hicky IRL) Nicola Wilson (44) based in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana (black, mare, 15yrs, 16.3hh, Tygo x Furore, Breeder: S van Dellen NED)

Reserve nominated entries, listed in alphabetical order by athlete surname:

Sarah Bullimore (48) based in Keysoe, Bedfordshire, with the Kew Jumping Syndicate, Brett Bullimore and her own Corouet (chestnut, gelding, 10yrs, 15.2hh, Balou du Rouet x Lovis Corinth, Breeder: Sarah Bullimore GBR)

(48) based in Keysoe, Bedfordshire, with the Kew Jumping Syndicate, Brett Bullimore and her own (chestnut, gelding, 10yrs, 15.2hh, Balou du Rouet x Lovis Corinth, Breeder: Sarah Bullimore GBR) Ben Hobday (33) based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, with Jane Chamber’s and his own Shadow Man (chestnut, gelding, 11yrs, 17hh, Fidjy of Colors x Winningmood van de Arenberg, BEL)

And subject to successfully completing a confirmation event,

Oliver Townend (38) based in Ellesmere, Shropshire, with Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class (bay, gelding, 16yrs, 16.2hh, Ramiro B x Master Imp, Breeder: John Hagan IRL)Selection decisions are subject to the athlete and horse maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any point up to 21 June 2021.

The selected squad of four combinations to travel to Tokyo, plus reserves, will be announced on 28 June 2021.

We’ll continue to keep you abreast of any and all team updates as the Tokyo Olympics draws closer. Go Eventing.