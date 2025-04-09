International Olympic Committee Confirms Equestrian Quota for LA28; Eventing Included

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board held a meeting and a subsequent press conference today to release final athlete quotas ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. Building on the success of the Paris Olympics in 2024, the IOC has determined to keep the athlete quotas the same, at 10,500 athletes.

Included in this quota are equestrian sports, with 200 athletes delegated to the LA28 quota across all three Olympic disciplines of show jumping, dressage, and eventing. This confirms the inclusion of eventing in the sport program at this juncture, which is validating news considering some uncertainty that had surrounded the matter leading up to Paris that eventing was in a vulnerable position in terms of its inclusion in future Olympic cycles.

What we know:

The IOC has confirmed a quota of 200 athletes for equestrian sports at LA28, across show jumping, dressage, and eventing. The sport-specific quotas are as follows: 75 for Show Jumping, 60 for Dressage, and 65 for Eventing

at LA28, across show jumping, dressage, and eventing. The IOC has confirmed that they have approved the general venue plans submitted by LA28, which do include the allocation of Galway Downs as the host site for equestrian. LA28, however, has yet to firmly confirm its final plans for venue allocations. We do know there is ongoing uncertainty surrounding host venues, including beach volleyball and sailing, that will likely impact the timing of the final venue plan release to the public. "Today, the Executive Board has validated the master plan in broad terms, and that's a really practical and very helpful step forward as for the announcement, including each and every detail, let's be clear, this will be the responsibility of LA," said Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director, at the press conference when we asked about the venue plan and final approval of host venues.

What we don’t know:

We don’t know if eventing will undergo any format changes for Los Angeles. A revised format that would hold cross country last had been floated in the past, but we have not seen any confirmation of any format changes, though it’s a potential that this could yet happen.

for Los Angeles. A revised format that would hold cross country last had been floated in the past, but we have not seen any confirmation of any format changes, though it's a potential that this could yet happen. We also do not yet know the specific qualification criteria for equestrian sports, nor do we know the selection trial schedule. These items will be released as the Olympics draw closer. From an FEI press release: The qualification systems for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games were discussed at the recent FEI Sports Forum. The proposals will be put forward for approval by the FEI General Assembly 2025 and will afterwards be provided to the IOC for final review and sign off. The summary of discussions and the presentation made during the session dedicated to the LA28 Olympic qualification systems are available here.

“We are extremely pleased with today’s IOC decision,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said in a press release. “The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games were a historic success for equestrian sport, which proved very popular with the live crowds and TV and online viewers worldwide. It’s a great news that our numbers remain unchanged and we are looking forward to delivering exciting sport at the same level of excellence.”