Ireland Announces Nominated Tokyo 2020 Eventing Squad

Keep them rolling in! We’ve got further updates to the Tokyo 2020 eventing entry list as Horse Sport Ireland has today put forward their nominations for the upcoming Olympics. These nominations will move forward for official selection by the Olympic Federation of Ireland in the coming days, but it’s safe to say that the following combinations have stamped their ticket to Tokyo:

Cathal Daniels with Rioghan Rua (ISH) – 2007 mare by Jack Of Diamonds (SWE) out of Highland Destiny (ISH)[TIH] by Flagmount King (ID). Breeder/Owner: Margaret Kinsella (Galway).

(ISH) – 2007 mare by Jack Of Diamonds (SWE) out of Highland Destiny (ISH)[TIH] by Flagmount King (ID). Breeder/Owner: Margaret Kinsella (Galway). Sarah Ennis with Horseware Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) [was Woodcourt Garrison] – 2009 gelding by Garrison Royal (ISH) out of Davitt Star (ISH) by Furisto (HANN). Breeder: Patrick J Kearns (Laois). Owner: Breda Kennedy

(ISH) [was Woodcourt Garrison] – 2009 gelding by Garrison Royal (ISH) out of Davitt Star (ISH) by Furisto (HANN). Breeder: Patrick J Kearns (Laois). Owner: Breda Kennedy Sam Watson with Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) – 2009 gelding by Tullabeg Fusion [ISH] out of Tullabeg Heidi (unk) by Ardenteggle Sir (IPSA). Breeder: Nicholas Cousins (Wexford). Owner: Vahe Bogossian

(ISH) – 2009 gelding by Tullabeg Fusion [ISH] out of Tullabeg Heidi (unk) by Ardenteggle Sir (IPSA). Breeder: Nicholas Cousins (Wexford). Owner: Vahe Bogossian P Alternate Athlete/Horse – Austin O’Connor with Colorado Blue (SHBGB) – 2009 grey gelding by Jaguar Mail out of Rock Me Baby by Rock Kind. Breeder: Mellon Stud, Owner Austin O’Connor and The Salty Syndicate

(SHBGB) – 2009 grey gelding by Jaguar Mail out of Rock Me Baby by Rock Kind. Breeder: Mellon Stud, Owner Austin O’Connor and The Salty Syndicate Reserve Athlete/Horse – Joseph Murphy with Cesar V (OLDBG) – 2008 gelding by Casiro 3 out of Cortina R by Sandro. Breeder: Elke & Robert Vietor,. Owner: The Way Forward Syndicate.

As these long lists and nominations move forward, we’ll be getting a clearer picture of who to expect to see in Tokyo – and who will be in hot pursuit of a medal – so you’ll want to keep an eye right here on EN for all of the latest Tokyo 2020 eventing news.

To read more coverage of Tokyo 2020 on Eventing Nation, click here.