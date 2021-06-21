Great Britain Updates Nominated Entries for Tokyo Olympics; Traveling Team to be Named June 28

Great Britain has made some updates to its long list of nominated entries for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games and has announced that the team traveling to Tokyo will be finalized and named on Monday, June 28. British Equestrian first released the long list on May 24.

Now appearing on the nominated entry list is William Fox-Pitt with Jennifer Dowling’s and his own Little Fire (Graf Top x Heraldik), replacing Pippa Funnell and Majas Hope.

Also making some changes will be Nicola Wilson, who was originally named to the long list with Bulana but will now be nominated with JL Dublin, while Bulana moves to the Reserve list. Bulana along with Oliver Townend’s Cooley Master Class (who was originally named contingent on the completion of a confirmation event) will now round out the Reserve list, replacing Ben Hobday and Shadow Man.

As such, the updated nominated entry list for Tokyo is as follows:

Rosalind Canter (35) based in Hallington, Lincolnshire, with Caroline Moore and her own Allstar B (bay, gelding, 16yrs, 17hh, Ephebe For Ever x Erkstein, Breeder: FAJ Van der Burg NED)

Laura Collett (31) based in Salperton, Gloucestershire, with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and her own London 52 (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 16.3hh, Landos x Quinar, Breeder: Ocke Riewerts GER)

William Fox- Pitt (52) based in Sturminster Newton, Dorset, with Jennifer Dowling and his own Little Fire (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 17.0hh, Graf Top x Heraldik GER)

Kitty King (38) based in Chippenham, Wiltshire, with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker’s Vendredi Biats (grey, gelding, 12yrs, 16.2hh, Winningmood x Camelia de Ruelles, Breeder: Phillipe Brivois FRA)

Piggy March (40) based in Maidwell, Northamptonshire, with John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Inocent (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 16.3hh, Inocent x Kings Servant, Breeder: John Mulvey IRL)

Tom McEwen (30) based in Stroud, Gloucestershire, with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Ali McEwen’s Toledo de Kerser (bay, gelding, 14yrs, 16.1hh, Diamant de Semilly x Papillon Rouge, Breeder: Kerstin Drevet FRA)

Harry Meade (37) based in West Littleton, Wiltshire, with Mandy Gray and his own Superstition (bay, gelding, 12yrs, 16.1hh, s. Satisfaction FRH, Breeder: Eva Meier GBR)

Oliver Townend (38) based in Ellesmere, Shropshire, with Karyn Schuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class (grey, gelding, 14yo, 16.2hh, s. Courage II, Breeder: Noel Hicky IRL)

Nicola Wilson (44) based in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Deirdre Johnston and James and Jo Lambert’s JL Dublin (dark brown, gelding, 10yo, 16.2hh, Diarados Cheeky Boy x Cantano, Breeder: Volker Coettsche-Goetze GER)

Reserve nominated entries, listed in alphabetical order by athlete surname:

Sarah Bullimore (48) based in Keysoe, Bedfordshire, with the Kew Jumping Syndicate, Brett Bullimore and her own Corouet (chestnut, gelding, 10yrs, 15.2hh, Balou du Rouet x Lovis Corinth, Breeder: Sarah Bullimore GBR)

Oliver Townend (38) based in Ellesmere, Shropshire, with Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class (bay, gelding, 16yrs, 16.2hh, Ramiro B x Master Imp, Breeder: John Hagan IRL)

Nicola Wilson (44) based in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana (black, mare, 15yrs, 16.3hh, Tygo x Furore, Breeder: S van Dellen NED)

