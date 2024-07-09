Italy Finalizes Paris Eventing Team

Our final list of Italian horses and riders has now been published by the Italian federation ahead of the Paris Olympics, which get underway in just over two weeks.

The combinations named to the traveling squad for Italy are:

Evelina Bertoli and Fidjy des Melezes, a 13-year-old Belgian Warmblood mare owned by az. agricola di campello argenta and Evelina Bertoli

Emiliano Portale and Scuderia 1918 Future, a 16-year-old Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Scuderia 1918 Capital srl and Emma McNab

Giovanni Ugolotti and Swirly Temptress, a 12-year-old Anglo-European mare owned by Krin and Kristina Rausing

Traveling Reserve: Pietro Sandei and Rubis de Prere, a 19-year-old Selle Francais gelding owned by az.agr. Galanthus di Castellani S.

