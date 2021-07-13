Olympic Update: Stuart Tinney and Leporis Replace Chris Burton and Quality Purdey for Australia

Originally selected as traveling reserve for the Australian Olympic eventing team, Stuart Tinney and Leporis will now step up to fill Chris Burton’s shoes after Chris, a two-time Olympian, withdrew Quality Purdey. Chris Burton finished fifth individually for Australia in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 aboard Santano II.

Stuart Tinney will pilot the 10-year-old Holsteiner gelding Leporis (Lasino – Miss Danny, by Heraldik), who is owned by Stuart and Karen Tinney. This pair took second in Leporis’ first five-star at the 2019 Australian International and has finished outside of the top 10 at the four-star level just once in eight starts. Stuart had originally pinned his Tokyo hopes on Elisabeth Brinton’s Celebration, but the 10-year-old Holsteiner gelding sustained “an unforeseen paddock injury” removing himself from contention for selection.

Athletes basing in Australia have been undergoing Pre-Export Quarantine at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre, home of the Sydney 2000 Olympic equestrian events, before departing for Japan.